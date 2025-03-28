UCLA Predicted to Exceed Expectations in 2025
UCLA enters the 2025 season with clarity. It knows what Big Ten competition looks like, it is used to the new travel schedule, and Coach DeShaun Foster has a year of experience under his belt.
Thus, expectations should be high for the Bruins, but in certain eyes, they might not be ready to compete as the team is predicted to exit the 2025 season without being bowl-eligible.
That's why CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli made his picks on how well each team in the Big Ten conference and he's all in on UCLA.
"Expectations often define success," Fornelli wrote. "A team could go 10-2 during the regular season and make the College Football Playoff, and leave fans underwhelmed because it was picked to win a conference or national title. Meanwhile, a team projected to win four games can create a positive buzz around the program with a. 7-6 campaign that includes a bowl win."
Fornelli said UCLA will at least match its win total from last season.
"The Bruins got off to a slow start last year, but by the time the regular season ended, they felt like a team moving in the right direction. Momentum doesn't always carry over to the offseason, but five wins doesn't seem like a ridiculous request with this schedule. Taking care of business at home will determine how good the Bruins' season is."
Fornelli is predicting these results for the Bruins.
Wins: at UNLV, New Mexico, Maryland, Nebraska, Washington
Losses: Utah, at Northwestern, Penn State, at Michigan State, at Indiana, at Ohio State, at USC
I agree with the wins. Utah, Northwestern, Penn State, Michigan State and USC are toss-ups in my opinion. UCLA's defense will be a massive factor after incurring so many losses.
Utah has yet to show it has a functioning offense, Northwestern is a beaten-down team playing on an intramural field, Penn State struggled in its last trip out west, Michigan State has a lot of questions surrounding the direction of the program and UCLA has the offensive firepower to match USC.
While Fornelli predicts at least five wins, I'll call my shot. UCLA will be bowl eligible in 2025.
