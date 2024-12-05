Bruins Senior Star Declares For NFL Draft
The UCLA Bruins will hopefully see another alumni play on Sundays as senior linebacker Kain Medrano has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, he announced Wednesday afternoon on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"After much prayer, reflection, and heartfelt conversations with my family and coaches, I am thrilled to announce that I am declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft." Medrano wrote in the social media post, announcing his next steps and thanking the Bruin program for an unforgettable career.
Medrano finished second on the team in total tackles (72) and tied for the team lead in interceptions with two. He was a six-year player for the Bruins with his senior season being the best of his career. He was named captain this season and led by example with several key plays all season long.
One of the biggest highlights of Medrano's season came in a huge Big Ten win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Week 9. He recorded six tackles with a game-changing, 38-yard pick-six interception return for a touchdown. Medrano will surely remember that performance for the rest of his life.
The Pueblo, Col. native was able to stay healthy all season, starring in all 12 games of the season. He ended his career with an even 3-3 record against the Bruins' bitter rival, USC Trojans. He was the veteran leader of this defense and gained valuable experience that will help him at the next level.
It was wise for Medrano to come back for another year as his draft stock surely rose after what he was able to do this year. He surpassed career-highs in almost every category this season and should have a fairly solid shot at being selected at some point during the upcoming draft.
Medrano is the second Bruin to declare for the 2025 NFL draft, joining senior safety Bryan Addison.
If the Bruins are able to find two of their star defenders drafted this season, it will speak to the job that defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe and the rest of this coaching staff were able to do to put those guys in the best positions to succeed.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.