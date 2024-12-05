Bruins Senior WR Enters Name Into Transfer Portal
The UCLA Bruins received some bad news this week as senior wide receiver Logan Loya will be entering the transfer portal for his sixth and final season of collegiate ball, he announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"[A]fter five amazing seasons, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal for my final season of eligibility," Loya wrote. "I am excited for the next chapter of my journey, and I am proud to leave here as a Bruin for life, walking away with two degrees, countless memories, and relationships I'll cherish forever. THANK YOU UCLA for EVERYTHING."
Loya started his career with the Bruins in 2020, totaling 1,314 receiving yards on 109 receptions with 12 touchdowns across his five seasons with the program. A lesser amount of production this year is likely why Loya will be seeking a new home for the 2025 season.
This year, Loya was only able to record 29 catches for 348 yards and four touchdowns. While he was targeted in the end zone often, the overall opportunities were not what he needed as he was looking to take the next step after a sensational junior season a year ago.
After 59 catches and 655 receiving yards with five scores in 2023, Loya needed to see a comparable season or one that exceeded what he did. That was not the case this year as he had just one game with 60 or more yards receiving (94 yards vs. Iowa). He also missed two games due to injury.
It had to be somewhat difficult making the decision to leave a program that you invested five full years into while also being a hometown guy, hailing from Garden Grove, California. Loya is keeping his future in mind as he looks for more opportunities and to receive a higher rate of targets.
Wherever Loya decides to spend his final year of college football, that university will be getting one skilled pass-catcher with shift vertical movement and an outstanding catch radius. He will seek to contribute in a big way to another program and succeed enough to have a chance at the next level.
