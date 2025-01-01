Chris Shula's Defense Saves Rams Season
When Akhello Witherspoon secured the interception that would eventually send Los Angeles to the playoffs, the Rams could take a sigh of relief. A critical play made by an extremely undervalued player, Witherspoon's near-impossible catch proved once again making the critical plays are much more important than making the most plays.
Attention to detail, focusing on the little things. Phrases like that are infectious in the NFL. They perfume every meeting room because those little things decide games. If Trey McBride turned his head a little faster or if Kyler Murray waited a second to throw the ball, the Cardinals likely win, setting up a winner take all scenario in week 18.
If Witherspoon doesn't break on that ball the moment he did, the ball hits the ground and a struggling, tired Rams' defense gives up the game-losing score. Some may call it luck but luck is a result of preparation and Rams' defensive coordinator Chris Shula has been coaching up one of the brightest defenses in the NFL.
Despite massive early season struggles and an air of doubt lingering, questioning his effectiveness, he turned it around after the team's bye week. Perhaps it is poetic justice that a first-time coordinator leads such a young room full of rookies and second-year players, growing together to save their season despite such early obstacles. Perhaps it's one of the brightest head coaching candidates finally revealing themselves to the world.
Whatever it is, it's working. The Rams have held their last three opponents to under ten points per game. They've executed in a perfect environment, the bitter cold and a rainstorm, they're battle-tested, they have a plethora of explosive defensive backs, and arguably the most exciting defensive line in franchise history since the "Fearsome Foursome."
If the offense can get it together in the red zone, Los Angeles could be on their way to the Super Bowl. A dark horse too many people are sleeping on, teams should fear the Rams. Considering they have a pseudo-bye week this Sunday to rest, the Rams are walking into the postseason with one of the healthiest rosters in football. A week of rest much deserved as the result of Chris Shula and his defense.
