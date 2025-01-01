Rams' Blake Corum Has An Opportunity To Earn More Carries
Blake Corum's rookie season did not take off as many predicted with the National Champion running back spending a majority of the 2024 season on the sidelines. Corum did not play in the Rams' preseason and only began to become an incorporated member of the team's rushing gameplan in December.
While Corum has tried to make the most out of his opportunities, the Rams have heavily relied on their star ball carrier Kyren Williams to push them toward the postseason. Now that the goals of the regular season have been accomplished, it is expected that the Rams will bench Williams, giving extended carries to Corum and Ronnie Rivers.
It is a known fact that in the playoffs, the team that runs the ball most effectively, typically wins. There are many reasons for that but the biggest two are that an effective run game controls the clock and limits turnovers. That's something Corum has been practicing since his beginning days at Michigan.
He has only two lost fumbles in his entire collegiate career and has yet to put the ball on the ground as a pro. He is currently averaging about 3.5 yards per carry and when he has more than five carries, the Rams are 2-1. The loss was a week two blowout by Arizona where Corum received carries in garbage time.
If Corum is the Rams' primary ball carrier on Sunday, he's playing for his job. Not as he'll be cut if he doesn't perform but the postseason acts as an entirely new season, full of opportunity. Should Corum produce like a number-one ball carrier, his total carries may reflect the numbers given to top players.
Seattle's defense has been prone to surrender yards on the ground and Corum's physical attributes play perfectly as he'll be able to get into the tiny creases the Seahawks give up. He'll also have an opportunity to prove himself as a sufficient pass protector, as a receiver and as a go-to option off of play action.
With Jimmy Garoppolo set to get the start, the success of the entire offense will be predicated on a strong rushing attack. If Corum rises to the plate, all credit will go to him. Should he fail, it would be doubtful he'll see much playing time in the playoffs.
