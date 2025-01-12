Bruins Shine in Texans' 32-12 Win Over Los Angeles Chargers
As the country tuned in for the first NFL playoff game of the 24-25 season, the UCLA Bruins were represented by both teams participating as the Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn and the Chargers' Otito Ogbonnia looked to pick up a massive win in their quest for a Super Bowl.
Fairbairn and his teammates got the better of Los Angeles, running away with a 32-12 victory. Fairbairn played a crucial role, returning to the level of play we've come to expect from the Westwood legend.
Fairbairn matched the Chargers' points total with 12 points of his own, scoring three field goals and three extra points. Fairbairn had a perfect make percentage with field goal made from 30, 37, and 41 yards. Houston will play at Kansas City if Buffalo defeats Denver on Sunday. If Denver wins, Houston will travel to play Baltimore in a rematch of last year's divisional round matchup. Next week will mark Fairbairn's seventh playoff game as Houston looks to advance to the AFC Championship game for the first time in their history.
Otito Ogbonnia finished the game with only one tackle but was a part of a Chargers defense that forced three turnovers. Ogbonnia was critical in containing Joe Mixon in the first half, holding him to under 20 yards.
Ogbonnia would see limited snaps as Houston readjusted their offensive scheme, putting CJ Stroud in shotgun in a pass first approach that saw Ogbonnia rotated out for Morgan Fox.
As the Chargers season closes, Ogbonnia will have to build on his breakout season. A critical member of the Chargers front seven, he will enter the final year on his rookie deal, looking to secure his second contract. The good news is that his head coach Jim Harbaugh has an affinity for hard workers and selfless players like Ogbonnia and considering the Chargers currently have 174 million in cap space entering 2026, it would not be surprising to see him continue his career in Los Angeles.
For UCLA and head coach DeShaun Foster, that's two players that played at UCLA while he was an assistant, finding a way to play on the NFL's biggest stage. A perfect example for him to show recruits where the Bruins can take them.
