Bruins' Standouts in Loss to Washington
UCLA's hot streak finally came to an end on Friday night when it fell at the hands of Washington, 31-19.
It was an admirable effort from the Bruins, who were withijn 4 points heading into the fourth quarter. But ultimately, Washington would pull away, and as a result, UCLA sits at 4-6, needing to win out to make a bowl game.
There were still some strong individual performances from the Bruins throughout. Let's take a look at those who stood out:
LB Carson Schwesinger
Schwesinger finished Friday's contest with an incredible 17 tackles, which served as a game-high, as well as a career-high for the redshirt junior. It was his seventh game with double-digit tackles this season.
WR Moliki Matavao
It seems there's a different Bruin leading the receiving effort every game. On Friday, it was Matavao.
The senior tight end registered 68 yards and a touchdown on six receptions against the Huskies. His touchdown came with 9 seconds remaining in the contest when it was already out of reach, but nonethless, he found the end zone for his first touchdown of the season and fifth of his collegiate career.
RB T.J. Harden
Harden wasn't able to have nearly the same impact on the ground that he did against Iowa, posting just 33 rushing yards, but he led the Bruins in receiving, tallying 79 yards on six receptions.
The junior running back continues to be a bright spot for this Bruins team.
LB Kain Medrano
Medrano recorded his second interception of the year, just two weeks after he earned his INT against Nebraska.
He finished with three tackles on the night.
K Mateen Bhaghani
Last but not least, Bhaghani once again made his presence felt, making two field goals in the loss, starting with a 28-yarder in the second quarter that would put the Bruins on the board after they went down 7-0 in the first.
He then drilled one from 40 yards out in the third, which brought UCLA to within a point after being down 4 at halftime.
Bhaghani continues to be reliable for this Bruins team. That will be crucial the rest opf the way as UCLA searches for a bowl bid.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.