UCLA's New OC Hire Should Triumph Bruins Over Old Team
A statement. That is what UCLA will try to provide to the world of college football when the Bruins take on Indiana in Bloomington on Oct. 25. The 2024 Indiana Hoosiers made their statement in a blowout win over UCLA last season, setting the foundation for their run to the College Football Playoffs.
While the Hoosiers won big, it was DeShaun Foster who had to carry the burden of the loss as it was his first head coaching loss in his professional career, and it came during Foster's Rose Bowl opener.
While the tides may be set to turn as former Indiana co-offensive coordinator and former quarterback Tino Sunseri is with the Bruins in 2025 and using his knowledge of Curt Cignetti's schemes, tactics and tendencies, UCLA should knock off Indiana in 2025.
The Hoosiers were ranked 14th by Pro Football Focus' Max Chadwick on his "way-too-early top-25 ranking list." Perhaps a ranking given a bit too high considering Indiana's roster and lack of surprise.
"Indiana also had a magical 2024 season, posting a double-digit win season for the first time in program history," Chadwick wrote. "Curt Cignetti could have a successful Year 2 in Bloomington with players like cornerback D’Angelo Ponds, wide receiver Elijah Sarratt and edge defender Mikail Kamaracoming back.California transfer Fernando Mendoza takes over at quarterback after posting a 77.1 PFF grade for the Golden Bears."
The Bruins know the Hoosiers well. Sunseri knows Sarratt's weaknesses, and defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe should be exploiting them. Sunseri also watched how Indiana's defense operates for several years stemming back from his time with Cignetti at James Madison.
Mikey Matthews knows Mendoza well from their time together at Cal, potentially providing insight. While Mendoza is a QB who could pop off in 2025 and has shown championship caliber play, most notably going "98 yards with my boys" as he did with the Golden Bears against Stanford, Mendoza has also been known to be inconsistent and inaccurate at bad times.
Considering the mental advantages UCLA has over Indiana, there is no reason why UCLA should suffer another defeat to the Hoosiers.
