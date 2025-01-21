Bruins to be Represented on Three Teams on NFL's Championship Sunday
When DeShaun Foster speaks with recruits, one of the questions he typically receives is: How will his program get the player to the NFL? Foster will have three examples on Sunday of UCLA Bruins who have not just made it to the league but will be competing for a trip to the Super Bowl.
In the AFC Championship game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, former Bruins Alec Anderson and Carson Steele will be facing off in Arrowhead. Anderson, a member of the Bills heavy package unit, is looking for redemption after last year's divisional loss to Kansas City. In his three seasons with Buffalo, he has yet to play in a conference championship game. The Bills as a team have a 0-3 versus Kansas City in postseason play within the Josh Allen era.
On the other sideline is Carson Steele. Steele did not record a stat in last week's victory over the Houston Texans, but he was on the active roster. The Chiefs are looking to become the first-ever three-time defending Super Bowl champion. This is their seventh straight trip to the AFC title game.
In the NFC title game, it's an NFC East affair as rookie sensation Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders take on the Eagles in Philadelphia. This will be the third straight week the Eagles attempt to eliminate a Bruin. In the Wild Card round, the Eagles 22-10 win over Green Bay sent former Bruins Kenny Clark and Sean Rhyan home. Last week against the Rams, a 28-22 win ended the season for Quentin Lake.
Now with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, in Washington's first NFC title game appearance since 1991, tight end Colson Yankoff hopes to be active after spending the second half of the season on Injured Reserve.
The Bruins are guaranteed to be represented in this year's Super Bowl by players Foster has personally coached. That may be his best tool to swing undecided recruits his way. As the Bruins' NFL profile grows, their ability to recruit higher-caliber players will grow alongside it. With up to five Bruins expected to be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, the sky is the limit for the program.
