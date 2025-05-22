Selecting a UCLA All-Time Flag Football Team
The 2028 Olympics will have flag football as a competition, and the NFL has voted unanimously to allow its players to participate in the inaugural event that will take place in Los Angeles.
In that spirit of the 10-player sport, here is my all-time UCLA Bruins flag football team. Only players who played their final season with the Bruins will be counted.
Quarterback: Troy Aikman
Aikman has incredible athletic traits, a fantastic arm, and a winner's mindset, which took the Bruins to new heights, including the nation's number one ranking. Aikman was one of football's most iconic figures during his playing days and would dominate such an open game.
Running Back: Maurice Jones-Drew
Perhaps the hardest selection, as Kenny Washington and DeShaun Foster are right there, but Maurice Jones-Drew, aka MJD, was just a cut above the rest.
Wide receiver: Tom Fears
Fears was an All-American at UCLA before embarking on a professional career with the Los Angeles Rams. As a member of the Rams, Fears was a pivotal part of the team's spread offense that they ran back in the 1950s, capturing a championship in 1951.
Wide receiver: Marcedes Lewis
Wide receiver: J.J. Stokes
Unanimous All-American, former Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year, holder of several UCLA records and his 1993 season remains one of the best in school history
Edge: Kain Medrano
This was a hard one as Laiatu Latu, Takkarist McKinley, Dave Ball, and Datone Jones are right there, but flag football is a game of speed, and Medrano's speed and ability to jump back into coverage give the Bruins a unique advantage, especially with an aggressive defensive secondary behind him.
Cornerback: Jimmy Johnson
Johnson may be UCLA's greatest player of all time. An eight-time All-Pro, NFL Hall of Famer, Track and Field National Champion, and he can play on both sides of the ball.
Cornerback: Kermit Alexander
Once called the best college player in the country by John McKay, Alexander was a premier defensive back, a track and field national champion and a running back as well. Perfect for flag football.
Safety: Kenny Easley
Easley, a three-time unanimous/consensus All-American, College Football Hall of Famer and Pro Football Hall of Famer has his number retired by UCLA and the Seattle Seahawks, and he left UCLA as the career leader in interceptions.
Safety: Carnell Lake
Two-time All-American, two-time first-team All-Pac 10. Lake did play linebacker in college, but that's the beauty of flag football, the freedom of the field, a freedom Lake could use to dominate as he did in the NFL through the 90s.
