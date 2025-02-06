UCLA Rival USC's AHC Rob Ryan Went on Bonkers Rant at Introductory Press Conference
When UCLA takes on USC this year, the Bruins will see several new additions to the Trojans coaching staff. Perhaps the most notable of the bunch will be their new associate head coach/ linebackers coach, Rob Ryan. Ryan replaced Matt Entz after Entz took the head job at Fresno State.
During his introductory press conference on Wednesday, Ryan, who sounds just like his brother and former NFL head coach Rex Ryan, went on a tangent ranging from talking about spring ball to quarterback Jayden Maiava to a story about when Maiava's uncle helped Ryan get a rental car in Hawaii.
In what felt like a scene out of HBO's "Hard Knocks," Rob's rant has spread across social media, but there's no acting with Rob; that is exactly how he is. Personable, hilarious and, sometimes, randomly inappropriate. That's how his brother is, and many of those characteristics were found in their legendary father, Buddy.
The uncle Rob is referring to is Kaluka Maiava. He played at USC from 2005 to 2008. Maiava was an original UCLA commit, coming out of Baldwin High School in Wailuku, Maui before signing with the Trojans. Kaluka then was drafted in the fourth round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.
Right before that draft, Rob was named Cleveland's defensive coordinator under Head Coach Eric Mangini. Maiava and Rob were together for two seasons before Mangini was fired and Rob moved on to the Rams for a brief five-day stint before becoming New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator under Sean Payton.
Maiava played four years in Cleveland before joining the Raiders for two seasons.
Rob's Hawaii vacation story is legitimate. Maui is an incredibly small island, and back in 2009, the iPhone was less than three years old and nowhere near as popular as it is today. Thus, Rob probably did not have access to the internet. It also helps that Maiava is a football legend in the islands.
He's so popular that the Council of the County of Maui honored him with a resolution congratulating him for a phenomenal high school football career less than three months after he finished his senior season.
Say what you want about Rob, but people love him, and they gravitate to him. The last time the Trojans had an assistant head coach who was down-to-earth and outspoken was Ed Orgeron, and it worked out pretty well for USC.
That's something the Bruins need to keep an eye on as they battle their crosstown rival in an evolving war for recruits.
