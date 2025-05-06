UCLA Gains Key Special Teams Transfer
The UCLA Bruins were in dire need of a starting punter for the 2025 season and struck gold with former Tulane Green Wave junior punter Will Karoll, who announced he will be joining the Bruins, per On3's Pete Nakos.
With last year's starting punter, sophomore Brody Richter, transferring to Minnesota, the Bruins were in need of an experienced punter to fill the gap in a short amount of time. UCLA wasted no time at all in securing Karoll for this upcoming season on such short notice.
Karoll had been eyeing the Bruins for a few months and announced his commitment to the program on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.
Karoll is a native of Sydney, Australia, entering his third collegiate season. He was heavily involved in his first two seasons with the Green Wave, delivering 85 career kicks at an average distance of 43.4 yards per kick. 12 of those punts landed inside the 20-yard line with a 2024 season-long of 78 yards.
The former Green Wave punter ranked 69th in the country last year for average yards per punt (42.8), the same average as Richter, the Bruins' former punter. It seems like a lateral move to get Karoll, but he will likely surprise some people with his booming leg and accurate, high-hanging kicks.
The Bruins were a team that did not punt very often last season, coming in as the third-lowest team in total punts with just 43. Going for it on fourth down and turnovers led to fewer punts for UCLA, but with Karoll being a seasoned veteran with elite skill, they may bring the special teams unit out a bit more.
They have a revamped offense with key transfers in Cal running back Jaivian Thomas and Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava to help the cause, potentially keeping Karoll off the field to maintain the program's low punting totals, but with a greater offensive production than what was shown last year.
When the Bruins are holding a small lead at midfield with a fourth and long situation, do not be surprised if Karoll makes his way onto the field to pin the opponent inside the 20-yard line instead of trying to ice the game with a first down. This is a bigger addition for UCLA than many realize.
