Former UCLA Bruins Charbonnet, Bobo Predicted to Host Multiple Playoff Games
Former UCLA Bruins Zach Charbonnet and Jake Bobo could be on the verge of an extended playoff run, according to Pro Football Network. Both men, as members of the Seattle Seahawks, barely missed out on the postseason during the 2024 season but could be Super Bowl-bound in head coach Mike Macdonald's second season in charge.
After a 3-0 start, the Seahawks would lose three straight games sparking a rollercoaster season that dealt with the multiple changes from Pete Carroll's longtime reign as well as massive roster turnover.
However, the Seahawks are entering 2025 with one of the best receivers in football in Jaxson Smith-Njigba, a one-two running back combo of Kenneth Walker III and Charbonnet plus a dominant corner tandem of Devon Witherspoon and Tariq Woolen.
"Seattle earned an 81.0 Defense+ grade during the 2024 regular season, the sixth-best in the NFL" wrote PFN's Kyle Soppe. They were the lone top-eight defense in our grading system that was left out of the postseason, and the other seven averaged 12.3 wins. Seattle was 7-4 after a 3-3 start to the season, and all four of those losses came against playoff teams at home. If they can avoid the bad losses the way they did after the stumbles out of the gates in 2024, winning a dozen games for the second time in a decade is well within the range of outcomes."
Seattle has a fairly easy non-conference schedule in 2025, playing six teams that missed the postseason. They also host Minnesota and travel to Pittsburgh, two teams that have zero clarity on who will be their starting quarterback next season.
Seattle also made moves within their coaching staff, firing offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and hiring former Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak to replace him. Kubiak loves three wide receiver formations so Bobo may see a career-high in opportunities and while Kubiak prefers running backs like Walker, he'll need Charbonnet's brute strength to soften the defense early in the game.
It could be a big year for two former Bruins and considering quarterback Geno Smith is on a contract year, he will launch the football. Have couple of those deep 50/50 balls go their way and Seattle could be strolling to the Super Bowl.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.