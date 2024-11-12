Can The Bruins Stay Hot on the Road?
The UCLA Bruins have had some impressive success recently away from their home stadium. They have won three straight games, two of them being on the road in hostile environments. They will now travel to enemy territory for the third time in the past month.
To begin this three-game winning streak, the Bruins took down Rutgers and Nebraska back-to-back weeks on the road and will look to do the same this Friday against the Washington Huskies (5-5). With how this team has been playing lately, never count them out when they are the visiting team.
Interestingly enough, the Bruins have a better record on the road (3-2) than they do at home (1-3) this season. They were able to find their first win at the Rose Bowl on Homecoming last Friday against Iowa.
The back half of their schedule has been much more favorable than the first few games when they faced four top-25 teams in the first five weeks of the season.
The Huskies are losers of three of their last four games and have crept back to a .500 record after being pummeled on the road against No. 6 Penn State (35-6). Two of their last three games have been against nationally ranked opponents including a loss to Indiana in Week 8.
There is bad news for the Bruins as the Huskies are a strong 5-1 at home this season. Their only loss came against Washington State back in Week 3. They have won three straight at Husky Stadium since that point.
One thing is certain: the Bruins are addicted to playing close, competitive ballgames on the road. Each of their previous two road wins was decided by seven or fewer points. They are competing with whoever is on the opposing sideline and giving teams a run for their money in their own building.
If the Bruins bring the same intensity that they have the past month, they will surely compete in all four quarters. They have a unique competitive edge when playing away from the Rose Bowl and seem to elevate their game when the pressure is on.
That same competitive edge will be expected as the Bruins seek to keep their hot streak alive and draw closer to becoming bowl-eligible with a six-win season.
