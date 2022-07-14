Skip to main content

Class of 2023 CB Rodrick Pleasant Includes UCLA Football in Top 6

Pleasant earned an offer from the Bruins in 2021 and included the blue and gold in his top 13 back in February.

The Bruins have solidified a spot in the race for one of the top defensive backs in the country.

Class of 2023 cornerback Rodrick Pleasant trimmed his list of options down to six on Thursday, including UCLA football as one of the remaining contenders. The local product's other five finalists, released in conjunction with 247Sports, were Boston College, Cal, Oregon, Penn State and USC.

Pleasant had previously announced a top 13 in February, with Georgia, Texas, Michigan, Utah, Arizona, Ole Miss and Colorado all failing to make the cut this time around. Arizona State, Boise State, BYU, Pittsburgh, Purdue, San Diego State, Tennessee, TCU, Vanderbilt and Washington had previously extended Pleasant offers as well, but they remain on the outside looking in.

Pleasant took his first official visit to Boston College in June, and he has ones booked for Cal and Oregon in the fall. Because he plans to run track at Junipero Serra (CA) next spring, Pleasant told 247Sports he is not looking to enroll early and therefore has a longer timeframe to take his other officials and ultimately make a decision.

UCLA first offered Pleasant in late July 2021 following an unofficial visit he took to Westwood. Defensive backs coach Brian Norwood – one of the few holdovers from last year's defensive staff – has remained in close contact with Pleasant ever since.

While Pleasant is projected to play cornerback at the college level, he also lined up as a nickel back, kick returner, running back and receiver for Junipero Serra this past season. Pleasant helped lead the Cavaliers to an 11-4 record and playoff victory, playing his home games just 20 miles south of Westwood.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Gardena native ran a state-record 10.14-second 100-meter dash this year, faster than the 10.44-second time UCLA receiver Kazmeir Allen posted when he won the California State Championships in 2018.

Pleasant has earned a four-star rating from 247Sports, Rivals, ESPN and On3. In the 247Sports Composite, Pleasant comes in as the No. 9 recruit in California, the No. 12 cornerback in the country and the No. 103 overall prospect in his class.

As the consensus top-ranked uncomitted defensive back in California, Pleasant stands as a priority target for the Bruins. Five of the seven class of 2023 cornerbacks who had offers from UCLA have already committed elsewhere, leaving just Pleasant and fellow in-state four-star Maliki Crawford as the only remaining options.

Crawford, who had initially committed to UCLA in July 2021 before decommitting in January, recently put the Bruins in his top three.

Should UCLA's staff manage to reel in Pleasant, Crawford or both in the coming months, they could salvage what currently stands as a small and low-ranked 2023 recruiting class. With just five commits midway though the summer, the Bruins boast the 247Sports Composite's No. 68 recruiting class in the country and No. 10 in the Pac-12.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated

UCLA Bruins

IMG_5866 2
Men's Basketball

Class of 2023 Guard Elmarko Jackson Picks Up UCLA Men's Basketball Offer

By Sam Connon5 hours ago
USATSI_18685304
Men's Basketball

Johnny Juzang Comes Through in Clutch For Utah Jazz in NBA Summer League

By Sam ConnonJul 12, 2022
FN_FSpYXMAEVl5Z
Men's Basketball

UCLA Men's Basketball Offers High-Scoring Class of 2023 Forward TJ Power

By Sam ConnonJul 12, 2022
4f2632a7f555b7da674e4defc36aa52527a51e0437b4e85f2dc7608fb47a9eaad99c989affbe40a1a4bfd4b2f46416daef8ca45d00281f9572ad22c71cd96060
Football

'Bleav in UCLA': Extra Thoughts on UCLA's Move to Big Ten, Future of Pac-12

By Sam ConnonJul 11, 2022
RT0_4758
Baseball

UCLA Baseball's Schrier, Tredwell Named Freshman All-Americans By D1Baseball

By Benjamin RoyerJul 9, 2022
6255AE17-D52C-4972-80F5-8E2714AD592F
Football

Cornerback Maliki Crawford Includes UCLA Football in Top 3 After Decommitment

By Benjamin RoyerJul 9, 2022
USATSI_15752155
Men's Basketball

Analyzing UCLA Men's Basketball's Potential Big Ten Rivals After Move From Pac-12

By Sam ConnonJul 8, 2022
USATSI_7286086
Football

Analyzing UCLA Football's Potential Big Ten Rivals After Move From Pac-12

By Sam ConnonJul 8, 2022