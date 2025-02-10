Could UCLA's Devin Kirkwood be Headed to Minnesota?
Despite Coach Kevin O'Connell winning NFL Coach of the Year, the Minnesota Vikings have a lot of questions to ask of their roster this offseason. While the major questions revolve around their quarterback situation and free agency strategy, there is a massive hole in their defensive backs room that General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will have to address.
Cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore, Shaquill Griffin, Fabien Moreau and 2024 Pro Bowler Byron Murphy Jr. are all set to hit free agency. Safeties Camryn Bynum and franchise legend Harrison Smith are not expected to return.
The team also had a tragedy strike the defensive back room before the season as rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson was struck and killed by an alleged drunk driver in a car accident.
Considering how many roster openings there are, the team will need to add youth to the DB room immediately. The team has multiple needs and a variety of ways to solve them.
"While the Vikings have three veteran corners (Shaquill Griffin, Stephon Gilmore and Murphy) who will be free agents, they really need help at defensive tackle." wrote ESPN's Jordan Reid in a mock draft. "Ole Miss' Walter Nolen is an explosive interior defender who fits well into coordinator Brian Flores' scheme. His first-step quickness and versatility allow him to line up at multiple spots."
If the Vikings still have to re-sign up to four cornerbacks and two safeties, there is a likelihood multiple draft picks will be spent on the defensive side. If Minnesota picks Nolen with their first-round pick, there is a pressing need on the offensive line that could take priority.
If that happens, the team may not start selecting cornerbacks till day three. A perfect scenario for Devin Kirkwood.
Kirkwood has the discipline in coverage and the physical ability to make tackles to fit within a Brian Flores scheme. Flores loves to run zone coverage and bring corner blitzes.
Kirkwood could rotate in as the Vikings' nickelback, and he could be called to rush the quarterback in Flores' exotic blitz packages. Kirkwood is also strong enough to blow up screen passes as well.
He's great value and a perfect developmental piece for Minnesota.
