Could UCLA Poach Assistants From Rams Coaching Staff After Jaguars Hire Coen?
The Jacksonville Jaguars announced on Friday that former Los Angeles Rams, Kentucky Wildcats and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen would be their next head coach. Coen, who began his career at the collegiate level, made a name for himself with the Rams and became a hot commodity after his two stints with Kentucky.
Rams coach Sean McVay loves college coaches. Most of the coaches on his staff began their careers at the collegiate level before venturing to the NFL, and McVay hired Wide Receivers Coach Eric Yarber from UCLA, Running Backs Coach Ron Gould from Stanford, Pass Game Specialist Nathan Scheelhaase from Iowa State, Outside Linebackers Coach Joe Coniglio from Navy, and he gave current UCF head coach Scott Frost his first job after being fired from Nebraska.
UCLA loses assistant coaches and coordinators left and right for various reasons. Ikaika Malloe became UCLA's fourth defensive coordinator in four years, and Tino Sunseri is UCLA's third offensive coordinator in three years.
DeShaun Foster, in his time as a coach, understands the turnover that happens on coaching staffs in college football. He himself had to leave the Bruins to take the running backs coach job at Texas Tech for a year before returning to Westwood.
When legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban retired, his decision triggered at least 47 coaching changes across college football. That number may be higher if graduate assistants are added to the list.
Coaches come and go. It is a simple fact of life. However, if the Rams love college coaches as much as they do and Coen has provided the blueprint on how to leave the NFL, succeed at the collegiate level then use that to elevate himself into a head coaching role, perhaps the Bruins and the Rams should have an unwritten agreement to supplement Foster's staff with up-and-coming McVay assistants.
Those assistants would not have to uproot their families, UCLA would get quality coaches with modern mindsets, and the Rams would essentially have the first right of refusal to hire them back. McVay himself produces good coaches including six NFL head coaches and Jedd Fisch, the head coach at Washington.
It's a simple fix to a growing problem.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.