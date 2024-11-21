Could UCLA Rival USC Take Massive Recruiting Hit Ahead of Signing Day?
UCLA is gearing up for its biggest game of the season this weekend when it hosts its most bitter rival, USC.
While the teams themselves are solely focused on Saturday's contests, the recruiting effort behind the scenes is heating up, as the Dec. 4 National Signing Day is quickly approaching.
USC has excelled on the recruiting trail this season. Despite losing class of 2025 four-star quarterback commit Julian Lewis this past Sunday, the Trojans more than made up for it by landing five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet, who flipped from Texas A&M.
That marked their second five-star commit of the 2025 class, the first having been wide receiver Jerome Myles, who committed to the program back in September.
Now, it seems USC could be at risk of losing Myles, who has a Nov. 30 visit scheduled with the very team its latest five-star commit decommitted from, Texas A&M. Myles will attend the Aggies' regular-season finale against Texas.
Blair Angulo of 247Sports dove into the possibility:
"Communication between the Aggies and Myles has ramped up in the last few weeks — Longstreet, in fact, had been pitching Myles on their potential future together in the SEC, but now must sell that same vision in Los Angeles. The Aggies hold a commitment from 2026 four-star quarterback Helaman Casuga, who teamed with Myles at Corner Canyon this year, and that's another possible factor to monitor.
"The path for Myles has been riveting — the speedster initially committed to Ole Miss in the spring and at one point was a silent pledge to hometown Utah before picking the Trojans during a live announcement on CBS Sports HQ in early September — and it's shaping up to be a frenetic battle down the stretch."
Myles is ranked the No. 1 class of 2025 prospect in the state of Utah, per the 247Sports Composite rankings, as well as the No. 5 wide receiver in the class and No. 23 overall prospect in the class.
Myles was compared to former Washington receiver Rome Odunze in 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins' evaluation of Myles from April. Odunze was selected with the ninth overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears.
