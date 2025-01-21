Could UCLA's Schwesinger be a Priority for San Francisco 49ers?
The San Francisco 49ers are a team in need of game-ready rookies. Due to Brock Purdy's impending deal along with massive amounts of money already allocated to Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams, Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, Deommodore Lenoir, George Kittle and Christian McCaffery, the 49ers are going to need draft picks to come in and immediately contribute.
One of the pressing needs for San Francisco is linebackers and, more importantly, off-ball linebackers. Fred Warner and Dee Winters are set to be the only off-ball linebacker still on the 49ers who have legitimate experience and with the expected departures of Dre Greenlaw, De'Vondre Campbell and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, the room is bare.
UCLA's Carson Schwesinger could be a player that the 49ers not only look at but prioritize on their draft boards. While Schwesinger leaves a bit to be desired in coverage, his tackling skills and ability to maintain gap integrity are two defining features of the Bruin. He has also accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl so he'll have an opportunity to put those coverage skills to the test and if he impresses enough, he will climb into the top 70 picks.
The 49ers are a team that is willing to pay above market price for players they want. They did so in the Christian McCaffery trade and they did so by selecting Ricky Pearsall in the first round of last year's draft. Both decisions have proven to be wise ones as McCaffery ran the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance last season, and Pearsall, after recovering from his gun shot injury, proved to be one of the premier rookie pass catchers in the NFL.
Schwesinger provides depth to the position while having the ability to be a day-one starter. He's also perfect for special teams responsibilities, he's a continually improving product and he has film that would easily translate into the NFL.
The 49ers also have one of the best histories in the NFL with developing linebackers in the 21st century. Warner, Greenlaw, Navarro Bowman and Hall of Famer Patrick Willis are the best of the recent examples.
The last time the 49ers drafted a Bruin was in 1995 when San Francisco drafted J.J. Stokes with the 10th overall pick.
