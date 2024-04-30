UCLA Football: Ethan Garbers Opens Up About Connection With Specific WR
Heading into the new season, UCLA Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers is looking to have a much more successful year than what transpired in 2023. Garbers will likely be the starting quarterback for the team, barring any surprise changes and he wants to be more consistent.
He looked very good at different times for the Bruins this past season but has been working to make more of a connection with his wide receivers. Garbers spoke about one in particular, Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, who sat out all of last season.
“Titus is my guy, for sure,” Garbers said of the receiver who sat out last season for unspecified reasons, “and we’re definitely building a good connection going into the season.”
If Garbers can create a connection with his wide-outs, it should translate well over onto the field of player. He knows that he needs to be better and is using this offseason time to make it happen.
Last year with UCLA, Garbers appeared in 11 games, going in and out due to injury. He threw for 1,136 yards with 11 touchdowns and just three interceptions.
He was part of a quarterback carousel last season but is thankful that the job will be his to lose this year. The Bruins are counting on Garbers to be much more impactful this coming year and their success on the field all starts with how he performs.
