Every Class of 2025 Prospect Who Signed With UCLA on National Signing Day
UCLA has had a whirlwind of a National Signing Day.
The Bruins have signed 17 prospects from the class of 2025, 12 of whom will be early enrollees.
Below are all the signings:
Three-star DL Tyler Partlow, Middle Village, New York
Three-star QB Colton Gumino, Arlington Heights, Illinois
Three-star TE Dylan Sims, Queen Creek, Arizona
Three-star DB Kuron Jabari Jr., Corona, California
Three-star LB Weston Port, San Juan Capistrano, California
Three-star TE Noah Flores, Graham, Wisconsin
Three-star edge Juju Walls, Pittsburg, California
Four-star DB Jadyn Hudson, Pittsburg, California
Three-star OL Garrison Blank, Rocklin, California
Four-star RB Karson Cox, Hesperia, California
Three-star edge Cole Cogshell, Pasadena, California
Three-star OL Nehemiah Johnson, Orange, California
Three-star edge Scott Taylor, Los Angeles, California
Three-star DB LaRue Zamorano III, Corona, California
Three-star edge Lucien Holland, Inglewood, California
Three-star DB Chase Coleman, Frisco, Texas
Three-star LS Halakilangi Muagututi'a, Kahuku, Hawaii
"First signing day went great," said UCLA coach DeShaun Foster at his press conference on Wednesday. "Really love the class that I have. Lot of players from around the country -- I got 11 California kids, one Arizona, one Hawaii, one kid from Illinois, one [New] Jersey, one Texas and one Washington. So, just fired up about guys that want to be Bruins and excited to see what the future holds for these kids. But it's been a real roller coaster ride today and that's what recruiting is. This has also been just a fun, just a fun day of everything that's been going on."
Foster said he "feels good" about where recruiting is at right now for UCLA football.
"I got a late start on the '25 class, but the talent that we got and being able to flip guys, that's pretty exciting," Foster said. "It's just showing you what we could do once we really get in there. ... Recruiting is going to come," he said. "This is a great university. You got to want to come here. So, we just have to make it visible to guys and just let them know, like, coming around here, being around this program, and you will want to jump in."
