Former Bruins HC Wins National Title
Former UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly was one of the last men standing atop the college football world as he helped lead the Ohio State Buckeyes to their second College Football Playoff title. As the offensive coordinator, Kelly put together one impressive playoff run.
In the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff, Kelly was at the helm of an offense that outscored each of their four playoff opponents by double-digits, averaging 36.3 points per game against some of the country's best teams. They eviscerated a gauntlet of four teams ranked inside the top 10.
It crescendoed with a 34-23 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to claim the 2025 CFP National Championship. It marked Kelly's first-ever national championship win and the first for the university in 10 years since winning the first-ever four-team College Football Playoff back in 2015.
Prior to joining the Buckeyes this past offseason, Kelly was the Bruins' head coach from 2018 to 2023, holding a 35-34 record in that span, finishing with a 1-1 record in bowl game appearances. He then decided to leave the program to join a national power in an attempt to win a championship.
The Bruins were never really close to winning a Pac-12 championship or making national noise to be considered a top team in the country. After six seasons of failing to meet expectations, he made the tough decision to leave Westwood and take a smaller role, something that many would not do.
It was an interesting move for Kelly to leave a head coaching position and revert back to being a coordinator. He possessed a strong relationship with Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day and was focused on getting back to the pure form of coaching and focusing on developing players.
This was the first time that the former Bruin had been anything other than a head coach at either the college or professional level since being the offensive coordinator at Oregon from 2007 to 2008. He resumed the role with the Buckeyes, making one of the best coaching choices of his career.
The Bruins may be frustrated that their former coach immediately won a national title the year after leaving the program, but it should inspire them to reach that level of dominance and execution. The 2025 Buckeyes were the blueprint, and UCLA must find the right coaches and players to meet that.
