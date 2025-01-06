Former UCLA Bruins Star is Prime NFL Breakout Candidate
Going into the 2024 NFL season, there were some who had Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet pegged as a potential breakout candidate.
That came after a decent rookie showing in which Charbonnet registered 462 yards and a touchdown while averaging 4.3 yards per carry in a backup role. He also caught 33 passes for 209 yards.
Well, this year, Charbonnet did not exactly produce at the level many hoped.
The former UCLA Bruins star finished 2024 with 569 yards and eight scores, logging 4.2 yards per attempt. He added 42 receptions for 308 yards while reaching the end zone once.
Better? Sure. A breakout campaign? Hardly.
However, there is reason to believe that Charbonnet could break out in 2025.
Currently, Charbonnet is second on the depth chart in Seattle behind Kenneth Walker, who missed some time toward the end of the season.
Walker did not have a strong year, recording 573 yards and seven touchdowns on 3.7 yards per tote. His only 100-yard performance came back in the season opener.
Meanwhile, Charbonnet got stronger as the season progressed, including a tremendous Week 14 performance in which he racked up 134 yards and a couple of scores on the ground while also snaring seven balls for 59 yards through the air.
That showing came with Walker sidelined, indicating the need for Charbonnet to take on a No. 1 role somewhere, whether that's with the Seahawks or elsewhere.
But there is reason to believe that Seattle may actually attempt to trade Walker to open up the backfield for Charbonnet, as Walker is preparing to head into the final year of his deal, and it seems hard to imagine that the Seahawks will retain him after next season.
Plus, there is evidence that Charbonnet is actually the better running back than Walker at this stage of their careers, and it only makes sense for Seattle to see what he can give the club in a full-time role.
At this juncture, Walker's presence on the Seahawks seems to be holding Charbonnet back.
If Seattle does indeed move Walker this coming offseason, look for Charbonnet to establish himself as a legitimate lead back in 2025.
