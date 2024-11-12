Former UCLA Star's Lack of Touches Is Confounding
As crazy as it sounds, the Kansas City Chiefs need offense. Yes, the two-time defending Super Bowl champions who have boasted one of the NFL's most explosive offenses for years running have been having issues scoring the football.
Take Week 10 for example. The Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos, but they did so by a thin margin of 16-14 and needed a blocked field goal in the final seconds to secure the win.
Yes, Kansas City is 9-0, but you get the feeling that the Chiefs' lack of weapons will end up hurting them in January.
So, why is former UCLA Bruins star Carson Steele not being utilized?
Yes, Steele has fumbled three times this season, which is concerning for sure. However, Kansas City's backfield is in need of a boost.
With Isiah Pacheco currently sidelined, Kareem Hunt is the Chiefs' featured back, and while Hunt has filled in admirably, he is averaging a pedestrian 3.6 yards per carry. What's more, Hunt has not logged four yards per attempt since 2021.
I get that ball security matters, and Hunt is great in that area. He has fumbled just five times in his career since entering the NFL in 2017, and he hasn't done so since 2022.
But Steele has gotten just seven carries over the last three games. He also has not been utilized as a receiver, as he has caught just three passes on six targets in 2024.
The one time Steele did get significant burn this year came back on Sept. 22, when he toted the ball 17 times for 72 yards in a victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Great production? No, but enough where Kansas City should have given him another shot at some point.
Steele spent one season at UCLA and rushed for 847 yards and six touchdowns, posting 5.1 yards per carry. The first two years of his collegiate career came at Ball State, and in 2022, he racked up 1,556 yards and 14 scores on the ground.
The undrafted free agent deserves another chance to prove himself for the Chiefs. We'll see if Kansas City gives it to him before Pacheco returns.
