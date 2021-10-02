Gameday Hub: UCLA vs. Arizona State Week 5

Everything you need to know about the Bruins' game against the Sun Devils, all week long.

With UCLA football's game against Stanford coming up on Saturday, here is a rundown of all the content you need to read, watch and absorb to get you prepared for kickoff.

SI Pac-12 Week 5 Power Rankings: UCLA Rise After Rivalry Win

UCLA vs. Arizona State Week 5: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

UCLA Football Official Depth Chart: Week 5 vs. Arizona State

Head-to-Head Winning Streak on the Line for UCLA Football Against Arizona State

UCLA vs. Arizona State Week 5: Scouting Report

UCLA vs. Arizona State Week 5: Storylines to Watch

UCLA vs. Arizona State Week 5 Predictions

Pac-12 Football Predictions: Week 5

Interviews, Videos, Transcripts

WATCH: Chip Kelly on Utah's Aaron Lowe, Takeaways From Stanford Game (9/27)

WATCH: Dorian Thompson-Robinson Talks Injury, Odua Isibor Examines Run Defense (9/27)

WATCH: Carl Jones Jr., Kenny Churchwell III Talk UCLA's Aggressive Defense (9/28)

WATCH: Chip Kelly Speaks on Injury Statuses, Arizona State Run Game (9/29)

WATCH: Greg Dulcich, Josiah Norwood Talk Late Start Times, UCLA's Pass Attack (9/29)

Practice Updates

UCLA Football Practice Report: September 27

A Look Back

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Powers Through Injury, Holds Off Stanford in UCLA Victory

UCLA vs. Stanford Week 4: Social media reactions to the Bruins' bounce back rivalry win

UCLA vs. Stanford Week 4: Postgame Takeaways

All Bruins UCLA Football Players of the Game: Week 4 vs. Stanford

Week 5 AP Poll: UCLA Rises After Rivalry Win

Pac-12 Week 4 Awards: Kyle Philips Earns Special Teams Player of the Week

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated