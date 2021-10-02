Gameday Hub: UCLA vs. Arizona State Week 5

With UCLA football's game against Stanford coming up on Saturday, here is a rundown of all the content you need to read, watch and absorb to get you prepared for kickoff.
SI Pac-12 Week 5 Power Rankings: UCLA Rise After Rivalry Win
UCLA vs. Arizona State Week 5: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds
UCLA Football Official Depth Chart: Week 5 vs. Arizona State
Head-to-Head Winning Streak on the Line for UCLA Football Against Arizona State
UCLA vs. Arizona State Week 5: Scouting Report
UCLA vs. Arizona State Week 5: Storylines to Watch
UCLA vs. Arizona State Week 5 Predictions
Pac-12 Football Predictions: Week 5
Interviews, Videos, Transcripts
WATCH: Chip Kelly on Utah's Aaron Lowe, Takeaways From Stanford Game (9/27)
WATCH: Dorian Thompson-Robinson Talks Injury, Odua Isibor Examines Run Defense (9/27)
WATCH: Carl Jones Jr., Kenny Churchwell III Talk UCLA's Aggressive Defense (9/28)
WATCH: Chip Kelly Speaks on Injury Statuses, Arizona State Run Game (9/29)
WATCH: Greg Dulcich, Josiah Norwood Talk Late Start Times, UCLA's Pass Attack (9/29)
Practice Updates
UCLA Football Practice Report: September 27
A Look Back
Dorian Thompson-Robinson Powers Through Injury, Holds Off Stanford in UCLA Victory
UCLA vs. Stanford Week 4: Social media reactions to the Bruins' bounce back rivalry win
UCLA vs. Stanford Week 4: Postgame Takeaways
All Bruins UCLA Football Players of the Game: Week 4 vs. Stanford
Week 5 AP Poll: UCLA Rises After Rivalry Win
Pac-12 Week 4 Awards: Kyle Philips Earns Special Teams Player of the Week
