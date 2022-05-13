Greg Dulcich Signs With Denver Broncos Ahead of NFL Rookie Minicamp

Rookie minicamps have begun and another Bruin draftee has signed with their respective NFL team.

Former UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich agreed to terms on a contract with the Denver Broncos on Friday morning. Dulcich was picked in the third round by the Broncos and he now joins Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Kyle Philips and Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Sean Rhyan in signing a rookie contract after being selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Broncos have signed all but one of their draftees since Thursday. Outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike, safety Delarrin Turner-Yell, wide receiver Montrell Washington, center Luke Wattenberg, defensive end Matt Henningsen and cornerback Faion Hicks have put pen to paper on their NFL deals, while fourth-round cornerback Damarri Mathis remains unsigned as of Friday.

Details of Dulcich’s contract have not been officially released, but Over the Cap is reporting it is a four-year, $5.5 million deal that will pay him $705K in 2022. He will wear No. 80 in the pros after donning No. 86 in Westwood.

Dulcich will take part in Denver’s rookie minicamp starting Friday, although players were not required to sign in order to participate in the practices.

Selected with the No. 80 overall pick in the NFL Draft, the new Bronco was the first UCLA player to come off the board, edging out Rhyan by 11 picks.

Dulcich began his UCLA career as a walk-on and eventually worked his way up to becoming a scholarship player and one of the top targets for quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

After backing up Devin Asiasi in 2019, Dulcich became the undisputed No. 1 tight end in the shortened 2020 season. He earned Second Team All-Pac-12 honors after racking up 26 catches, 561 yards and five touchdowns across seven games.

That success spilled over in 2021, as Dulcich improved on his previous campaign by recording 725 yards and five touchdowns on 42 receptions. The 6-foot-4 tight end’s performance garnered All-Pac-12 First Team honors, as well as making him a semifinalist for the John Mackey Award.

Dulcich is in position to make an immediate impact for the Broncos. Earlier in the offseason, Denver traded for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson using a package that included tight end Noah Fant.



Playing time at the position is now up for grabs, and with the Broncos selecting Dulcich so high, they may already have plans in place for the Bruins’ game-breaking playmaker.

Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia and Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake are the only drafted UCLA alumni left who have yet to sign contracts.

