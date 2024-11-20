Looking at the Numbers For UCLA-USC Historic Rivalry
There is no love loss between UCLA and USC, who are set to go head-to-head for their annual showdown on Saturday. Spanning back to their first matchup back in 1929, the Bruins and Trojans know a lot is on the line for both franchises.
Currently, the Bruins sit with a 4-6 record, dropping their recent game to the Washington Huskies, which ended their three-game win streak. The Trojans have a 5-5 record on their season, also coming off a 29-28 loss in their last matchup against the Maryland Terrapins.
In UCLA's last matchup against USC, the Bruins walked away victorious over the Trojans. The Bruins won 38-20. That game features current UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers throwing 18 completions for 155 yards and three touchdowns. USC rolled with current Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, who threw for 384 yards in 31 completions.
While the Bruins were victorious over the Trojans last time, they have not been on the winning side in most of their matchups. In their first matchup ever, back in 1929, the Trojans defeated the Bruins 76-0. The Bruins are 4-6 in the teams' last 10 matchups,
There have been super close games between these two football teams. Back in 1992, the Bruins defeated the Trojans 38-37. The Bruins have also had a shutout victory over their USC opponents; back in 1950, the Bruins beat the Trojans 39-0.
In the history of the matchup, the Bruins' overall record is 34 wins, 52 losses, and seven ties. The Bruins longest losing streak to the Trojans was capped off with seven straight losses from 1999 to 2005. The Bruins, though, have a winning streak against the Trojans, with their longest winning streak starting back in 1991 and lasting for the next matchups until 1999.
UCLA coach DeShaun Foster has some history as well with USC and has expressed his readiness to face the school rival from a different standpoint now as a coach.
UCLA has scored 1,748 points throughout the rivalry, averaging 19 points per game against the Trojans. USC, meanwhile, has scored 2,094 points and has averaged 23.01 points per game.
