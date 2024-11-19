One Particular Area of Trojans' Game Bruins Must Limit to Win This Weekend
The UCLA Bruins (4-6) are preparing for one of their toughest tests this Saturday as they will face the second-best passing offense in the Big Ten from the USC Trojans (5-5). It will require a strong defensive performance to earn a win at the Rose Bowl in the Crosstown Cup.
It has not been a great season for the Trojans after their Week 1 win, shocking No. 13 LSU to kick off the season. They have been severely underwhelming this year defensively, but their passing game has been very impressive so far.
Trojans junior quarterback Miller Moss is second in the Big Ten in passing yards (2,555) and fourth in passing touchdowns (18). He is averaging just under one interception a game as he has nine picks through 10 contests.
The receiving core for the Trojans is dangerously diverse as four different receivers have combined for 16 of the 21 total receiving touchdowns. They possess multiple pass catchers that lead the team in different categories, exemplifying their ability to distribute the ball accordingly.
Sophomore wideout Makai Lemon leads the team in receiving yards (463) with three touchdowns. Second-year receiver Zachariah Branch is the team leader in receptions (41) but has just one score. Two more sophomores, Ja'Kobi Lane and Duce Robinson, have a team-high five touchdowns each.
Moss has so many different options to throw to which is a major reason why they are one of the best passing teams in the conference. There is not just one key player that the Bruins can take away to limit the offensive production. It will take a full defensive team effort to get it done and earn a win.
The Bruins must get some sort of pressure on Moss throughout the contest. It does not bode well for them as the Trojans have only allowed 11 total sacks this year in 10 games. Moss has not felt much pressure this season and their offensive line has been one of their biggest strengths.
If the pass rush pressure is not effective, it will heavily rely on the secondary players to make plays when Moss slings the rock. Senior defensive backs K.J. Wallace, Kaylin Moore and Bryan Addison will need to come up big with blanket coverage and shut down a strong receiving core.
Wallace and Moore lead the Bruins with 13 combined pass deflections while Addison has a team-lead two interceptions. The Bruins have 10 picks this year, four of which have come from linebackers. That position group will have to step up as well, dropping into coverage and reading the eyes of Moss.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.