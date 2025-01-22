Seahawks OC Candidate, Former Bruins Coach Could be Perfect Fit for Charbonnet
After firing Ryan Grubb this offseason, head coach Mike Macdonald and the Seattle Seahawks are looking toward the NFL coaching pool of their next offensive coordinator. Per multiple reports, the team recently interviewed Detroit Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley for the position, and if he gets hired, that's great news for former UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet.
Charbonnet is a downhill, physical runner who prefers to run through defenders instead of trying to run around them. In that way, he's just like Lions running back David Montgomery. Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs make up a one-two punch tandem that has electrified the NFL. Montgomery is putting up better stats in two years with Detroit than in four years with the Bears. He's doing so on less carries, putting up over 1700 yards and 25 touchdowns in 24 games.
A big reason for that success is the offensive line Fraley has coached. He has been member of the offensive line staff as both the assistant and position coach in Detroit since 2018. He was hired by UCLA and was the Bruins offensive line coach during the 2017 season. Fraley himself, like many coaches on Dan Campbell's staff was a former player. He went undrafted out of Robert Morris before playing in the NFL from 2000-2010. Fraley played in 142 games and made 123 starts.
It's that same spirit that has helped Detroit organize one of the best offensive lines in football. Fraley was instrumental in the development of two-time First-Team All-Pro Penei Sewell. When Sewell arrived in Detroit, not only did the organization task Fraley with helping Sewell make the switch from left tackle to right, but Sewell also himself hadn't played organized football in over a year after sitting out the 2020 season due to COVID. Fraley knows how to build offensive lines.
Fraley also learned different concepts, passing schemes and set up calls so the run game would not only become the focal point of the Seahawks' offense, Fraley has the knowledge to attack defenses downfield so they cannot key in on the run. He was a critical part of Ben Johnson's success in Detroit.
If Kenneth Walker is healthy, he and Charbonnet, Fraley would be Fraley's thunder and lighting. Unlike nature, Fraley prefers if thunder goes first to punish the defensive front seven before using lightning to gash them. That means a heavy workload for Charbonnet if Fraley gets the job.
