ESPN, NBA Faces Ridicule For Absurd NBA Finals Logo Decision
1. ESPN/ABC has had many issues with its NBA coverage over the years.
Some of it has been no fault of the network's own. ESPN can’t do anything about the fact that the competition, TNT, has had the greatest studio show in sports history with Inside the NBA.
But some of it has been clearly ESPN’s fault, like when the company decided to fire the best analyst in the sport when it axed Jeff Van Gundy a few years ago.
And for whatever reason, ESPN has just never been able to create a studio show that has won over fans.
Now, the network is getting mocked for what is a harmless—yet foolish—move.
ABC/ESPN and the NBA faced social media backlash following Game 1 between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma Thunder because ABC’s NBA Finals coverage felt like any other game. One big complaint from several people was that the court didn’t feature the Larry O’Brien trophy or the words “NBA Finals” in the signature cursive writing.
I don’t know if the NBA made the call or if ABC/ESPN made the call, but a trophy was part of the coverage Sunday night. Actually, it was two trophies.
The problem was that the trophies weren't painted on the court. They were CGI trophies, digitally displayed. And they looked completely ridiculous, shoddy and subpar.
As ESPN was trying to superimpose the lame trophies on the court, the league’s official social media accounts were posting videos that showed what the court really looked like.
How could anyone on earth look at those CGI trophies and think they looked good and would enhance the product?
2. For Friday’s Traina Thoughts, I spoke to Mike Breen about not using his signature “BANG!” call on Tyrese Haliburton’s game-winning shot in Game 1. Breen revealed that he reserves the “BANG!” for 3-pointers, but he did make it up to Haliburton in Game 2 on Sunday.
3. TNT couldn’t have asked for a better men’s final in its first-ever French Open with Carlos Alcaraz pulling off a surreal comeback against Jannik Sinner.
The videos of Alcaraz celebrating his win with the ball kids following the match are pretty great.
4. I feel awful for Paul Skenes, but one of my favorite things to do these days when it comes to sports is to consume all the crazy stats about his dominating season that’s being totally wasted because he’s on the Pittsburgh Pirates.
5. I can’t remember seeing so much “Was this real or fake” talk regarding a WWE angle since the Montreal Screwjob.
Last week, R-Truth revealed on social media that he had been released by WWE. Truth then showed up at Sunday’s Monday in the Bank pay-per-view to interfere in the main event.
Now, everyone is trying to figure out if his release was a work or shoot.
Whatever the truth (no pun intended) is, WWE has to be thrilled, because anytime they can have fans legitimately confused and talking, they have won.
6. This week's SI Media With Jimmy Traina features an interview with ABC/ESPN’s Richard Jefferson, who is calling his first NBA Finals alongside Mike Breen and Doris Burke.
Jefferson discusses whether he has any nerves about broadcasting his first Finals, the status of his contract with ESPN, how he’s changed his style since becoming a lead analyst and whether the Pacers have a chance against the Thunder.
In addition, Jefferson talks about his vices, the LeBron James–Stephen A. Smith dust-up, the NBA’s replay system, mixing it up on social media with Bill Simmons, why he likes calling blowouts, whether the NBA is rigged, working with Ian Eagle, ESPN making him button up his shirts and much more.
Following Jefferson, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, we discuss the Knicks losing to the Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals, New York firing head coach Tom Thibodeau, Stephen A. Smith going to SiriusXM, another Sal ailment, the time I faked falling down a flight of steps and our most-hated athletes. The segment wraps with me reading and reacting to SI Media With Jimmy Traina Apple reviews for May.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on Sports Illustrated‘s YouTube channel.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 64th birthday to Michael J. Fox.
Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on X and Instagram.
1. ESPN/ABC has had many issues with its NBA coverage over the years.
Some of it has been no fault of the network's own. ESPN can’t do anything about the fact that the competition, TNT, has had the greatest studio show in sports history with Inside the NBA.
But some of it has been clearly ESPN’s fault, like when the company decided to fire the best analyst in the sport when it axed Jeff Van Gundy a few years ago.
And for whatever reason, ESPN has just never been able to create a studio show that has won over fans.
Now, the network is getting mocked for what is a harmless—yet foolish—move.
ABC/ESPN and the NBA faced social media backlash following Game 1 between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma Thunder because ABC’s NBA Finals coverage felt like any other game. One big complaint from several people was that the court didn’t feature the Larry O’Brien trophy or the words “NBA Finals” in the signature cursive writing.
I don’t know if the NBA made the call or if ABC/ESPN made the call, but a trophy was part of the coverage Sunday night. Actually, it was two trophies.
The problem was that the trophies weren't painted on the court. They were CGI trophies, digitally displayed. And they looked completely ridiculous, shoddy and subpar.
As ESPN was trying to superimpose the lame trophies on the court, the league’s official social media accounts were posting videos that showed what the court really looked like.
How could anyone on earth look at those CGI trophies and think they looked good and would enhance the product?
2. For Friday’s Traina Thoughts, I spoke to Mike Breen about not using his signature “BANG!” call on Tyrese Haliburton’s game-winning shot in Game 1. Breen revealed that he reserves the “BANG!” for 3-pointers, but he did make it up to Haliburton in Game 2 on Sunday.
3. TNT couldn’t have asked for a better men’s final in its first-ever French Open with Carlos Alcaraz pulling off a surreal comeback against Jannik Sinner.
The videos of Alcaraz celebrating his win with the ball kids following the match are pretty great.
4. I feel awful for Paul Skenes, but one of my favorite things to do these days when it comes to sports is to consume all the crazy stats about his dominating season that’s being totally wasted because he’s on the Pittsburgh Pirates.
5. I can’t remember seeing so much “Was this real or fake” talk regarding a WWE angle since the Montreal Screwjob.
Last week, R-Truth revealed on social media that he had been released by WWE. Truth then showed up at Sunday’s Monday in the Bank pay-per-view to interfere in the main event.
Now, everyone is trying to figure out if his release was a work or shoot.
Whatever the truth (no pun intended) is, WWE has to be thrilled, because anytime they can have fans legitimately confused and talking, they have won.
6. This week's SI Media With Jimmy Traina features an interview with ABC/ESPN’s Richard Jefferson, who is calling his first NBA Finals alongside Mike Breen and Doris Burke.
Jefferson discusses whether he has any nerves about broadcasting his first Finals, the status of his contract with ESPN, how he’s changed his style since becoming a lead analyst and whether the Pacers have a chance against the Thunder.
In addition, Jefferson talks about his vices, the LeBron James-Stephen A. Smith dust-up, the NBA’s replay system, mixing it up on social media with Bill Simmons, why he likes calling blowouts, whether the NBA is rigged, working with Ian Eagle, ESPN making him button up his shirts and much more.
Following Jefferson, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, we discuss the Knicks losing to the Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals, New York firing head coach Tom Thibodeau, Stephen A. Smith going to SiriusXM, another Sal ailment, the time I faked falling down a flight of steps and their most-hated athletes. The segment wraps with me reading and reacting to SI Media With Jimmy Traina Apple reviews for May.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on Sports Illustrated‘s YouTube channel.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 64th birthday to Michael J. Fox.
Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on X and Instagram.