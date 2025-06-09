ESPN, NBA Faces Ridicule For Absurd NBA Finals Logo Decision

Paul Skenes today: 7.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K



He ended up with a no-decision.



His ERA is now 1.88 on the year, and he has one win in his last 7 starts, despite having a 1.12 ERA over those 7 starts. pic.twitter.com/aM55CKxaD8