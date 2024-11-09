Social Media Reacts to Another Bruins Victory That Comes Down to the Wire
UCLA has become the Big Ten's Cinderalla team.
The Bruins' upset win over Iowa on Friday was the team's third-straight victory that came down to the final minutes. And yet another one in which UCLA had to protect a late lead.
As always, social media had its thoughts:
Things weren't looking good for the Bruins early on. After throwing an interception on the opening drive and another on its second possession, UCLA would eventually find itself down 10-0 going into the second quarter.
Ethan Garbers was struggling.
In the second quarter, UCLA would finally put points on the board when kicker Mateen Bhaghani made a career-long 57-yarder.
After tying the game at 10-10, UCLA would have a chance to take the lead following a lost fumble by Iowa. But Garbers would turn the ball over for a third time, this time a fumble as the Bruins were in scoring position.
Garbers redeemed himself on the Bruins' next possession as he connected with wide receiver Logan Loya for a 29-yard touchdown reception.
UCLA would have a 17-10 lead at halftime.
Iowa would throw an interception on its second possession of the second half. The pass was picked off by Bruins linebacker Carson Schwesinger, his second of the game.
The Hawkeyes tied the game at 17 apiece in the final minute of the third quarter. But UCLA responded with another made field goal from Bhaghani, which gave the Bruins a 20-17 advantage with just under 5 minutes to go in the contest.
The game came to one final UCLA drive, and the Bruins got the job done. Facing third-and-8, Garbers found wide receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala for the conversion, all but sealing the victory.
UCLA improves to 4-5 with just two wins needed to be granted bowl-eligibility.
The Bruins continue to look like a completely different team after starting the year 1-5. They have a fire instilled in themselves now, and that bowl game is within sight.
UCLA will continue its quest for a bowl bid when it faces Washington on the road next Friday. It will then conclude its 2024 regular season with back-to-back home games -- one against the Bruins' greatest rival, USC, and one against Fresno State.
