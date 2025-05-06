What Former Bruin Darius Muasau Can Improve on in 2025
The UCLA Bruins are well represented across professional sports in the United States of America, as several recent Bruins who played football with the program just got scooped up by NFL teams in this year's NFL Draft.
One former Bruin turned New York Giants linebacker, Darius Muasau, got the chance to break into the league over one season ago, debuting in New York after getting drafted in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. While he got his feet wet in the pros last season, the UCLA product still has things to learn.
Putting in a productive season for a rookie, Muasau played in 15 games for the Giants, and collected 55 total tackles, 26 of which were solos, and had seven stuffs. The former Bruin was even able to pick off the quarterback, notching his first interception as a professional.
The former Bruin was placed in a scenario in New York where the franchise is rebuilding. After the franchise finished the 2024 campaign with a 3-14 record, they look to utilize young players, such as Muasau, to get back into the win column for several years down the line.
While the UCLA product collected numbers that look good on the spreadsheet, Muasau still has several areas of his game that he should look to improve.
The former Bruin played at a level that earned him Pro Football Focus overall grade of 56.8, placing him below average compared to the other qualified linebackers in the league. His strength came from his defense against the run, as he earned a 68.1 grade in that category and was ranked 79th out of the 189 linebackers listed.
The greatest downfall to his game last year came from his coverage. Sticking with PFF, the UCLA product had an overall coverage grade of 46.8, placing him well below average and ranking him as the 143rd best linebacker in the category.
In two seasons as a Bruin, Muasau collected 166 combined tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and did so in 26 games donning the UCLA uniform. The talent is there; he just needs to hone his craft if he looks to make his NFL tenure long-lasting.
