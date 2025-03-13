Former UCLA Star Deemed Top Free Agent
Very few players in UCLA's illustrious football history have had the privilege of sustaining a successful career as Eric Kendricks has done. Kendricks, a 10-year NFL veteran, is looking for a new home, and while he has yet to sign with a team, he is still considered a valuable football player.
In Pro Football Focus' recent "top 121 free agent rankings," Kendricks was ranked as the 35th most desirable player as he looks for his fourth team. His risk level was listed as "medium."
"Eric Kendricks had a mixed year in 2024. He continued to be an excellent tackler, finishing with career-high numbers against the run (94 tackles) and a 25% tackle rate," PFN wrote.
"However, he struggled against the pass, with just a 10.7% pressure rate and a 101 passer rating allowed. Kendricks allowed a 72.2% completion rate and two touchdown passes.
"Kendricks has now allowed over a 100 passer rating and a 70% completion rate for four years in a row. He has proven useful in earning sacks, with 6.5 sacks over the past two seasons and 12.5 over the last four years.
"However, he is a net negative against the pass and is likely reaching the point where he is better suited as a two-down linebacker."
There are several teams that could be interested in his services. Since he is a veteran player, teams may hold off on signing him until after the draft as they may not want him to take away reps from a favored rookie should a team draft one.
The San Francisco 49ers do have a pressing need for his services. Kendricks is from California; there was mutual interest last offseason, and with the departure of Dre Greenlaw, Kendricks could slide in with ease into Robert Saleh's defense while allowing the team to find a long-term partner for Fred Warner through the draft.
Another team that could go after him is the Las Vegas Raiders. The team needs linebacker depth, and Kendricks does match the culture and attitude new head coach Pete Carroll is trying to create. They also lost Robert Spillane to free agency.
