Three Bruins are Quietly Rising up Draft Boards
As NFL front offices and the draft community prepare for the sprint known as the pre-draft process, both sides are building their draft boards in anticipation of a three-month evaluation consisting of bowl games, combine performances, pro days, and player interviews before the three-day NFL Draft commences in mid-April.
As Carson Schwesinger and Jay Toia rapidly climb those boards, three other UCLA Bruins are slowly wiggling their way into being considered day three draft picks or high-priority undrafted free agents. Those three are cornerback Devin Kirkwood, linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo and tight end Moliki Matavao.
Kirkwood, a player with four years of playing experience, never had coaching consistency throughout his entire time in Westwood. With four different defensive coordinators in four years, Kirkwood has 98 career total tackles and three interceptions. Kirkwood is a locker room player. A known philanthropist, do not be surprised to see him as a Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee as he organized a toy drive, using his NIL money to provide kids in his hometown of Inglewood some joy during the Christmas season. Kirkwood is considered a fourth-round pick that could go early on day three with a strong pro day.
Oladejo is a prospect that excites many in the draft community with some classifying him as an exciting, athletically gifted, developmental player who should be drafted between the late fourth and the early sixth round. A 6-3, 250-pound physical player, the transfer from Cal is excellent as a pass rusher, recording 4.5 sacks in 2024. There are concerns about his ability as a pass defender but he could be used in certain pass-rushing packages.
Matavao is a player who divides opinion. While there's a lot to love about his moves as a route runner, his inability to be a consistent blocker has many concerned about how he will be able to carve out a role in the NFL. Some opinions have him as high as the late first round, some believe he will go undrafted. Matavao is 6'6, 263 pounds, and had a career year in 2024 with 41 receptions for 506 yards and two touchdowns.
If all five men are drafted, it would be the highest amount since 2022. A strong statement for DeShaun Foster and the program.
