Three Former UCLA Bruins Expected to Play in NFL Playoffs on Sunday
UCLA will be well represented on the NFL's Wild Card Sunday as the Bruins are set to have a former player participating in two of the NFL's three scheduled games.
In the morning, kicking off at 10 am Pacific time, the Buffalo Bills look to keep their championship dreams alive as they play the Denver Broncos. Former Bruins offensive tackle Alec Anderson is expected to see an increase in playing time due to the expected freezing temperatures around kickoff.
Anderson has carved out a unique role for himself, serving as the team's tight end in jumbo packages. With an opponent like Denver and such conditions, expect the Bills to use Anderson in a run-first gameplan that will force Broncos QB Bo Nix to play with limited time and/ or poor field position.
The Bills also like to get tricky. Do not be surprised if Anderson catches a pass in the endzone, especially if Denver sells out to stop the run close to the endzone.
In the afternoon game, two former Bruins and monsters in the trenches, Kenny Clark and Sean Rhyan, will look to send Green Bay back to the divisional round for a second straight year. The Packers will play the dominant Eagles in Philadelphia, a rematch of the Eagles' season-opening win over Green Bay in Brazil.
Kenny Clark will have his hands full, trying to defeat the combo blocks of Pro Bowlers Cam Jurgens and Landon Dickerson. Both men are leading the way for expected NFL Offensive Player of the Year Saquan Barkley as Barkley finished about 100 yards short of eclipsing Eric Dickerson's All-Time single-season rushing record.
Sean Rhyan has his own Pro Bowler to worry about in defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Carter, a second-year player, has been a nightmare ever since he came into the league. Carter has been dominant against the run and is the Eagles' point of attack on pass rushes. He will require a double team, and it will be up to Rhyan to not only handle Carter but also any stunts the Eagles may run off of him.
Rhyan has been excellent in 2024 as his abilities as a pass protecter kept the Packers winning after Jordan Love missed time due to injury and his ability to penetrate defensive secondaries formed lanes for 1300 yard rusher Josh Jacobs to navigate through.
Another big stage for some Bruins doing big time things.
