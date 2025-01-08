UCLA Adds to OL Haul With Another Transfer Commit
UCLA has landed yet another transfer offensive lineman in the matter of just two days.
On Tuesday, former Jacksonville State offensive lineman Kaiden Arnold announced his commitment to the Bruins on social media, a day after earning the commitment of former Arkansas offensive lineman Ty'Kieast Crawford.
Arnold played two seasons for the Gamecocks, including 10 games his freshman season, primarily on special teams. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
Arnold likely won't be a starter, given the talent the Bruins have added to the offensive line this offseason and those who are returning, but nonethless, his commitment will be key for depth.
"I like what we have [at offensive line], but you still want to add depth, just for competition," said UCLA coach DeShaun Foster when he addressed the media on the Dec. 4 National Signing Day. "I just felt that our depth this season wasn't where it needed to be. Some games, we would get tired in the second half. The LSU game, we got tired in the second half, we can't put guys in. We needed more depth. So, I think that as long as we can get, potentially, some more guys in, yes, we want to do that, but I like what we have. I like the guys that are here right now that want to be Bruins."
UCLA offered Arnold last month. He chose the Bruins over Michigan State, North Carolina, Texas Tech, South Florida, Cincinnati, Nebraska, Arizona State, Boston College, Memphis and West Virginia.
Arnold announced his entering into the portal on the first day of the first day of the winter window, posting the following message:
"First and foremost, I want to thank God for the blessings and challenges that have shaped me into the man I am today. I'm beyond grateful to my family, loved ones watching over me, my coaches, and my teammates for their constant support and for helping me reach this exciting point in my career.
"With that being said, I am officially announcing my name into the transfer portal to explore new opportunities and take the next step in my journey. I'm excited for what the future holds and can't wait to see where this path leads me! Thank you for all your support."
