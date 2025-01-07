BREAKING: UCLA Lands Transfer OL From Arkansas
UCLA football has landed its fourth offensive lineman from the 2024-25 transfer portal.
According to multiple reports, former Arkansas offensive lineman Ty'Kieast Crawford has committed to the Bruins.
Crawford is a veteran lineman who spent his last four collegiate seasons with the Razorbacks. He appeared in just one game this past season, but the year prior, he made four starts in nine appearances.
The year before that, Crawford made two starts in 10 games, blocking for an offense that finished the year with 6,128 total yards, the second-most in program history.
In his first year with the program, Crawford played in all 13 games, mostly seeing action on special teams.
He had transferred to Arkansas after spending his first collegiate season at Charlotte, where he made three starts in six contests.
Crawford was a highly regarded recruit from Carthage, Texas. A four-star prospect, Crawford was ranked the No. 36 class of 2020 prospect in the state and the No. 19 offensive tackle in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Crawford had announced his entering into the transfer portal on the first day of the winter window, posting the following message on social media:
"First and foremost I want to Thank God because without him none of this would be possible. I'd like to thank Sam Pittman and the rest of the coaching staff for all of the support over the years. To my teammates and brothers the memories we share together will forever be with me and apart of my journey. Thank you to the razorback fanbase for an amazing 3 years at this University with that being said with 1 year of eligibility left I will be placing my name within the transfer portal #LastLap"
Crawford's commitment to UCLA comes after his recent visit to Westwood.
As he said in the aforementioned post, Crawford has just one year of eligibility left. He joins Courtland Ford, Julian Arnell and Eugene Brooks as UCLA's offensive line transfer commits so far this offseason.
The Bruins are taking the steps to revamp their offensive line, and landing Crawford is a huge step in that process.
