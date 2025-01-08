UCLA Adds Yet Another Coach to New-Look Staff
UCLA football continues to add new faces to its coaching staff.
Most recently, it hired Jethro Franklin as its next defensive line coach, per a release from the team. Franklin joins the staff after spending the past three seasons serving in the same role for Fresno State, his alma mater.
This will be his second stint with the Bruins, as he served as the team's interior defensive line coach in 1999.
The longtime coach has 33 years of experience coaching defensive line. In what was his first stint at Fresno State, Franklin coached the Bulldogs' defensive line for eight seasons in the 90s before coming to UCLA.
He then moved up to the NFL, serving as the defensive line coach for the Green Bay Packers for five seasons (2000 to 2004) and was part of three NFC North titles.
Franklin then coached the defensive line at UCLA's rival, USC, for a season before returning to the NFL to serve as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defensive line coach for the 2006 season.
He would then hold that role for the Houston Texans for two seasons before returning to USC for the 2009 season. Franklin then coached Temple's defensive line for the 2010 season.
After that stint, he served as the defensive line coach at Miami (FL), from 2011 to 2014. Franklin would then go back to the NFL to act as the Oakland Raiders' defensive line coach for the 2015, 2016 and 2017 seasons.
He stayed in the NFL for two more seasons, serving as the assistant defensive line coach for the Seattle Seahawks,
Franklin would return to the college level to coach Missouri's defensive line in 2021 before his latest stint with Fresno State.
Franklin brings decades of coaching experience and defensive line expertise to a Bruins team that is looking to turn a corner next season. He also played seven games for the Seahawks a year after being drafted by the Houston Oilers and was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1991 World League of American Football Draft.
"Coach Franklin not only knows what it takes to reach the next level, but perform there," said UCLA coach DeShaun Foster. "He has more than 30 years of defensive-line knowledge and an enthusiasm for his craft that I know our players will embrace."
Franklin becomes the third defensive coach added to UCLA's coaching staff this offseason, joining safeties coach Gabe Lynn and secondary coach Demetrice Martin.
