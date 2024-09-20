UCLA Bruins in the Pros: Zach Charbonnet Inching Towards Starting Role
Seahawks starting running back Kenneth Walker III suffered an oblique injury late in Seattle's first game against the Denver Broncos, resulting in his having to miss time.
Since then, former Bruin Zack Charbonnet has taken over, and he's been doing well. He finished the game against the Broncos with eight carries for 12 yards. Additionally, he made two receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown.
Charbonnet continued his success in the Seahawks' overtime victory against the New England Patriots, with 14 rushing attempts for 38 yards and a touchdown. He also made another five receptions for 31 yards.
While this doesn't match what Walker did in Week 1 (20 rushes for 103 yards and a touchdown), Charbonnet will likely be getting another opportunity to start since Walker is reportedly still out for injury.
"Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III missed practice for a second straight day," Field Yates of ESPN said on X. "Looking like another Zach Charbonnet start could be on the way."
This could be a great opportunity for the young running back, who has seen limited playtime since he was selected by Seattle in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft with the 52nd overall pick.
Operating second behind Walker, Charbonnet recorded 462 rushing yards and one touchdown on 108 attempts. He also recorded 33 receptions for 209 yards.
While this is decent, it's nothing compared to what Charbonnet did in high school and college.
Charbonnet attended Oaks Christian in Westlake Village, CA. He tallied 4,741 rushing yards and 62 total touchdowns during his time at the school. He was ranked the No. 3 running back prospect by 247Sports.com and No. 4 by Rivals.com.
“He’s the best there is,” former Oaks Christian coach Jim Benkert said, per The Los Angeles Times. “He’s got all the measurements and loves the game. He’s one of those guys who can take over a game on either side of the ball and is probably the best running back in the country."
"He competes at a high level on every play. You can’t coach that kind of stuff. He’s a throwback player. He does his job and doesn’t care about statistics. All he cares about is winning.”
Charbonnet spent the first two years of his college career at Michigan with Jim Harbaugh in 2019 and 2020. In 18 total games, he recorded 850 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 168 attempts, also making 14 receptions for 71 yards. He was named third-team All-Big Ten in his freshman year.
Charbonnet experienced a massive breakthrough after transferring to UCLA in his junior year. In 12 games, Charbonnet rushed for 1,137 yards and 13 touchdowns on 202 attempts, more than he recorded in his entire tenure at Michigan. He was named second-team All-Pac-12 for his play.
Charbonnet got even better in his senior year, recording 1,359 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in 195 attempts. He was not only named first-team All-Pac-12 for his best year yet but first-team All-American as well.
The former Bruins star is ready for his opportunity to prove he deserves a starting spot in the NFL. Hopefully, he'll earn his place this Sunday.
