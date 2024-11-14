UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Football Opponent Preview, Keys To Victory
The UCLA Bruins (4-5) are prepping for another tough test this Friday night as they hit the road to face the recently struggling Washington Huskies (5-5). The Bruins are riding a three-game win streak while the Huskies have lost three of their last four.
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, Bruins on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh breaks down the Huskies defense and references a few keys to the game that will help the Bruins earn their fourth-straight win and improve to .500 on the year.
The Bruins must establish a strong running game for the second straight week after rushing for over 200 yards against the Iowa Hawkeyes last Friday. The reason is the Huskies possess the best pass defense and the third-worst rush defense in the Big Ten.
Teams are averaging 162.3 yards per game on the ground against the Huskies and just 149.8 yards through the air. Their biggest asset has been their pass coverage due to the fact that they have only generated 14 sacks over a 10-game span.
There are a few keys to victory for the Bruins if they want to keep their hot streak alive. Running the football successfully is the top priority but a few other aspects will be helpful to earn another win.
Creating pressure on Huskies fifth-year senior quarterback Will Rogers will be crucial for the Bruins defense.
The Huskies have allowed 23 sacks and will stack up against a Bruins defense that has earned 17 sacks, 6.5 of those coming from the team's top two linebackers; Carson Schwesinger and Oluwafemi Oladejo. Being able to rush Rogers and make him uncomfortable will force turnovers and stall drives.
The final key will come from the right leg of sophomore kicker Mateen Bhaghani. The former Cal Bear transfer played a big role in last week's Homecoming win, kicking a career-long 57-yard field goal and adding the game-winning kick to put the Bruins up by three with just minutes remaining.
Bhaghani will be tasked with a few big kicks considering the Bruins have won each of their past three games by seven points or less. He will step into another big role late in the game to either tie or take the lead in hopes of becoming one game away from becoming bowl-eligible.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.