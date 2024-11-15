UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Football Recruiting, Opponent HC Comments, and More
The UCLA Bruins (4-5) are in the mix for a few talented recruits and are preparing for a tough conference battle on Friday night against another team that is new to the Big Ten, the Washington Huskies (5-5).
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, Bruins on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh updates on the current state of the Bruins' recruiting and the comments from Huskies coach Jedd Fisch regarding what he has seen this season from the program that he got his head coaching start with.
Fisch has faced the Bruins for the past three seasons when he was the head coach of the Arizona Wildcats. He achieved a 2-1 record against the Bruins in that time. As a former offensive coordinator of the program, Fisch has exceptional knowledge of how this program is run.
Especially because he and Bruins coach DeShaun Foster shared the sideline together in 2017. Fisch was the offensive coordinator while Foster was the running backs coach. Fisch would take over as the interim head coach near the end of the season, going 1-1 as the Bruins head man.
It was the first chance that Fisch had to be a head coach, with that opportunity catapulting him into becoming the leader of multiple big-time programs in the FBS.
In the realm of Bruins recruiting, they are in the running to land a four-star running back from Valencia, California. 2026 running back Brian Bonner Jr. has cut his list of teams that he will commit to down to 10 and the Bruins are one of them. He would be a massive piece for this offense in future years.
For next week's crosstown showdown at the Rose Bowl against in-state rival USC, the Bruins will host an official visit for Hawaii native 2027 defensive back, Isaiah Chong. He has just one offer currently (Nevada), but the Bruins could join that list soon.
Chong will experience one of the best atmospheres in college football when he is in Pasadena for the biggest game of both team's seasons.
Bruins junior linebacker Carson Schwesinger has been recognized all season for his incredible play and was given an interview on Big Ten Network earlier this week to speak on his successful season along with the journey he has been on to grow from a walk-on to the team's best defender.
