UCLA Football 2023 NFL Draft Declaration Tracker
The Bruins could once again be facing heavy roster turnover this offseason, with a good number of their veterans looking to go pro.
The deadline for college players to declare for the NFL Draft is Jan. 16, and UCLA football has more than a handful of candidates who could be looking to make that leap. From their stat sheet stuffers to their emotional leaders, there are a great number of key pieces who could be suiting up on Sundays rather than Saturdays come next fall.
All Bruins is keeping track of where each of them stand on their decisions, with some having already declared, others announcing their return and another group that didn't even have a choice.
Declared
Kazmeir Allen, Wide Receiver/Running Back
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 175 pounds
2022 Stats: 11 GP, 10 GS, 49 receptions, 403 yards, 2 TD, 15 carries, 203 yards, 2 TD
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1
Showcase: TBD
Jack Landherr IV, Long Snapper
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 238 pounds
2022 Stats: 13 GP, 13 GS, 1 tackle, 1 FF
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1
Showcase: TBD
Jon Gaines II, Offensive Guard
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 300 pounds
2022 Stats: 13 GP, 13 GS
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1
Showcase: NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
Raiqwon O'Neal, Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 305 pounds
2022 Stats: 13 GP, 13 GS
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1
Showcase: TBD
Returning
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 302 pounds
2022 Stats: 13 GP, 13 GS
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 235 pounds
2022 Stats: DNP (Injury)
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1
To Be Determined
Zach Charbonnet, Running Back
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 220 pounds
2022 Stats: 10 GP, 10 GS, 195 carries, 1,359 yards, 14 TD, 37 receptions, 321 yards
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1
Carl Jones Jr., Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 228 pounds
2022 Stats: 13 GP, 28 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 1 INT, 1 FR, 1 PD
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1
Darius Muasau, Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 230 pounds
2022 Stats: 13 GP, 12 GS, 91 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 2 INT, 1 FF, 1 FR, 4 PD
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1
Laiatu Latu, Edge Rusher
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 265 pounds
2022 Stats: 13 GP, 36 tackles, 12.5 TFL, 10.5 sacks, 3 FF, 1 FR, 1 PD
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 2
Gabriel Murphy, Edge Rusher
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 262 pounds
2022 Stats: 13 GP, 13 GS, 38 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 FR, 1 PD
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 2
Grayson Murphy, Edge Rusher
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 262 pounds
2022 Stats: 13 GP, 13 GS, 26 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 5.0 sacks, 1 PD
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 2
Out of Eligibility
Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 205 pounds
2022 Stats: 13 GP, 13 GS, 266-of-382, 69.6% comp., 3,166 yards, 27 TD, 10 INT, 118 carries, 645 yards, 12 TD
Showcase: East-West Shrine Bowl
Stephan Blaylock, Safety
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 193 pounds
2022 Stats: 13 GP, 13 GS, 60 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 1 INT, 1 PD
Showcase: TBD
Mo Osling III, Defensive Back
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 194 pounds
2022 Stats: 13 GP, 13 GS, 89 tackles, 3 PD
Showcase: TBD
Jake Bobo, Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 215 pounds
2022 Stats: 13 GP, 13 GS, 57 receptions, 817 yards, 7 TD
Showcase: East-West Shrine Bowl
Azizi Hearn, Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 206 pounds
2022 Stats: 13 GP, 6 GS, 40 tackles, 7 PD
Showcase: TBD
Bo Calvert, Edge Rusher
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 235 pounds
2022 Stats: 13 GP, 1 GS, 26 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR, 1 PD
Showcase: TBD
Martin Andrus Jr., Defensive Lineman
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 305 pounds
2022 Stats: 3 GP, 3 GS, 3 tackles
Showcase: TBD
Shea Pitts, Linebacker
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 205 pounds
2022 Stats: 8 GP, 5 tackles
Showcase: TBD
Atonio Mafi, Offensive Guard
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 339 pounds
2022 Stats: 13 GP, 13 GS
Showcase: East-West Shrine Bowl
Sam Marrazzo, Center
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 301 pounds
2022 Stats: 13 GP
Showcase: TBD
Michael Ezeike, Tight End
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 252 pounds
2022 Stats: 12 GP, 8 GS, 20 receptions, 226 yards, 4 TD
Showcase: TBD
Jacob Sykes, Defensive Lineman
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 277 pounds
2022 Stats: 13 GP, 6 GS, 29 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1.0 sack
Showcase: TBD
