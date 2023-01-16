UCLA Football RB Zach Charbonnet Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

After taking his decision down to the final day, the Bruins’ star ball-carrier decided to put a bow on his collegiate career.

UCLA football running back Zach Charbonnet has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced Monday on Instagram. The former Michigan transfer had one year of eligibility remaining, but as expected, elected to turn pro instead of running it back one more year.

Charbonnet’s career in Westwood still lasted one year longer than most people expected, considering it was a bit of a surprise when he announced he would be returning for the 2022 season last January.

The running back has come a long way in the past year, though, and he will now continue his career on Sundays instead of Saturdays.

Charbonnet put up career numbers as a senior this fall, ranking No. 15 in the country with 1,359 rushing yards, despite missing three games due to minor injuries. He finished the year with 135.9 rushing yards per game, which ranked No. 4 in the FBS.

Adding in his 321 receiving yards on 37 catches, Charbonnet ranked No. 7 in total yards from scrimmage and No. 1 in scrimmage yards and all-purpose yards per game.

The Oaks Christian School (CA) product rushed for 14 touchdowns on top of his efficiency from scrimmage, helping him earn All-American honors from the AP, FWAA and Sporting News. Charbonnet was also a semifinalist for the Doak Walker and Walter Camp Awards earlier this season, and he made the All-Pac-12 First Team.

In just 22 career games with UCLA, Charbonnet was able to rack up 3,014 total yards and 27 touchdowns on 6.6 yards per touch after becoming the ninth Bruin to record back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. Charbonnet now ranks No. 14 on UCLA's all-time rushing yards list and No. 13 on the program's all-time scrimmage yards list.

Including his time at Michigan, Charbonnet racked up 3,935 total yards and 39 total touchdown at the college level.

Charbonnet becomes the fifth Bruin to forgo collegiate eligibility by declaring for the NFL Draft, joining wide receiver Kazmeir Allen, long snapper Jack Landherr IV, right guard Jon Gaines II and left tackle Raiqwon O’Neal. Other veterans who were out of eligibility – such as quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, left guard Atonio Mafi, wide receiver Jake Bobo, tight end Michael Ezeike, defensive lineman Jacob Sykes, cornerback Azizi Hearn and safet Stephan Blaylock – have their names in the draft pool as well.

With Charbonnet leaving Westwood behind, coach Chip Kelly will have to replace eight of his 11 offensive starters, including his top rusher from the past two seasons.

Rising sophomore TJ Harden and veteran receiving back Keegan Jones will have a chance to get some of Charbonnet’s touches, but Ball State transfer Carson Steele and Army transfer Anthony Adkins are poised to be featured backs in their own right.

As for Charbonnet, he is PFF’s No. 2 running back on the NFL Draft board, only behind Texas’ Bijan Robinson. Michigan’s Blake Corum deciding to return to school has indirectly boosted Charbonnet’s stock, making him a likely candidate to be one of the first three or four ball-carriers to hear their name called.

The NFL Draft will take place between April 27 and April 29 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Click here to check out All Bruins' 2023 NFL Draft declaration tracker

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated