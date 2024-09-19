UCLA Football: Bruins Reportedly Dealing With Multiple Injuries Ahead of LSU Matchup
The UCLA Bruins are thirsty for a comeback after a crushing 42-13 defeat to the Indiana Hoosiers. However, it doesn't look like things are going to get any easier.
UCLA Football is set to take on the LSU Tigers this Saturday. While LSU doesn't look as dominant as it did a few years ago, they are still a formidable opponent. Additionally, the Bruins might be missing some key players due to injury.
According to Ben Bolch of The Los Angeles Times, it looks like multiple defensive pieces and a wide receiver are hurt heading into the Bruins' next game.
"UCLA’s interior defensive line could be down Jay Toia and Keanu Williams in addition to Gary Smith III, who’s been out all season," Bolch said. "Looks like wide receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala and linebacker Ale Kaho are also hurt."
Defensive lineman Jay Toia has been with UCLA since 2021, playing in every game up until this point. He particularly proved dominant in 2022 and 2023 and is an important part of the Bruins' defense this season.
In 40 games, Toia has recorded 67 combined tackles, two sacks, three pass deflections, and one forced fumble.
Fellow defensive lineman Keanu Williams has also been playing since 2021, although his first two years were with the Oregon Ducks. In 25 games, Williams has recorded 20 tackles, 1.5 sacks, one pass deflection, and one fumble recovered.
They will be joining Gary Smith III, who is out after suffering a significant leg injury last season. He began playing football in 2020 with the Duke Blue Devils before joining UCLA in 2022.
Across 38 games, Smith III has made 72 total tackles, four sacks, and two pass deflections.
The final defensive player who seems injured is linebacker Ale Kaho, the most experienced player named here. He played for the Alabama Crimson Tide, including in their 2020 team who went on to win the College Football Playoff National Championship.
With Alabama, Kaho recorded 33 tackles and a fumble recovery across 39 games.
Kaho's time with the Bruins has been less successful, missing a significant amount of time due to injury rehabilitation. In the 11 games he played in 2021, Kaho made 32 combined tackles, three sacks, one pass deflection, and one forced fumble.
Wide receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala is the last player named. He played with the University of Central Florida in 2021 and has been a Bruin ever since, although he didn't see game action in 2023.
In 33 games, Mokiao-Atimalala recorded 33 receptions for 435 yards and two touchdowns.
