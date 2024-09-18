UCLA Football: DeShaun Foster Makes Huge Decision Regarding Injury Updates
The University of California Los Angeles has had a less than ideal start to their 2024 season as they have not looked like a team equipped to handle their first season in the Big Ten Conference. After a week one scare against the University of Hawaii, the Bruins had their first taste of Big Ten football this past weekend against a revitalized University of Indiana football program that will be a contender for the conference title.
During the offseason of 2024 the Bruins' athletic department elevated former UCLA running backs coach DeShaun Foster to the role of head coach after Chip Kelly elected to become the offensive coordinator at the Ohio State University.
Foster was given a mountain to climb in his first year as head coach when UCLA was given the number one ranked strength of schedule in their inaugural season as a member of the Big Ten according to CBS.
In their week three matchup against the Hoosiers of Indiana, the Bruins were completely outmatched as they lost 42-13. The UCLA football program has struggled in the start of their 2024 campaign, things may get murkier for this group as they have been hampered by a number of injuries.
UCLA beat writers noticed on Wednesday that multiple players were non-participants at practice which raises concern for how they will fair on Saturday as they travel down to Louisiana to take on a ranked LSU Tigers team who are feeling themselves after a gutsy win against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Despite media concerns surrounding the Bruins, coach Foster recently decided that he will no longer provide injury updates unless it is season-ending.
According to Big Ten policy, Foster is allowed to withhold injury-based information unless a player on the team will be unavailable for the season. A video surfaced on X where a slew of players were not able to participate in practice as they recovered from injury. Foster's unwillingness to speak on player health is most likely a coaching strategy to avoid opponents potentially exploiting their flaws.
Some members of UCLA media may not be a fan of this approach by coach Foster, however, for a team that has one of the most challenging schedules in all of college football it is best for the Bruins' lead man to find a competitive edge wherever he can.
More News: UCLA Football: Ethan Garbers Receives Horrible Grade After Bruins Blowout Loss to Indiana