UCLA Football: Coach Foster Declines Comment on Two Injured Players' Status
The UCLA Bruins football team left the Indiana game stunned, as the team was beaten handily with a 42-13 final score. To make matters worse, the Bruins also suffered injuries to two players following the big loss.
Defensive lineman Keanu Williams and defensive back Kanye Clark were both injured during the loss. Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster decided to be tight lipped about their statuses when talking to reporters on Monday.
When Coach Foster is asked about the status of Williams, he only confirms that the defensive lineman is currently in a walking boot. Reporters asked for clarification on whether Williams would be ready to go for the game against LSU on Saturday, resulting in a blunt response from Foster.
"No comment," Foster said. Directly after the inquiry about Wiliams, Clark is also brought up, and Foster curtly responds again with "no comment."
Foster might not want to speak out of turn considering the severity of both players' injuries, or he might simply be pulling off some sly coaching strategy by not allowing the LSU staff to find out if both Williams and Clark will be readily available for Saturday's contest.
Either way, both Williams and Clark might not be ready to go when the team travels to take on LSU.
Foster has been very vocal abotu the loss to Indiana, stating that the team will simply need to stay the course to ensure another blowout loss does not happen. During the same above interview, Foster is asked about the run game.
Foster explains that the run game does not to be addressed. The Bruins managed 96 yards on the ground, with T.J. Harden leading the way with 48 yards. Quarterback Ethan Garbers also contributed with his legs, securing 21 yards.
Apart from Harden, the rest of the running backs did not amount to much yards on the ground, but this still early on in the season. The Bruins will garner steam as they get more games under their belt.
Despite everyone assuming that LSU is going to steamroll the Bruins, expect a physical game. The hope is that both Williams and Clark can return to the lineup. However, Foster is sure to provide an update on his young roster in the days leading up to the team's next foray into Big Ten competition.
