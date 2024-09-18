Chargers' Justin Herbert Lands on Injury Report With Significant Ailment
The Los Angeles Chargers have opened the 2024-25 NFL season 2-0 for the first time since 2012, under the leadership of recently hired head coach Jim Harbaugh. This retooled football team looks completely different than what Chargers fans have been accustomed to in recent memory.
Harbaugh has this team rushing the football at a level we have not seen since Melvin Gordon was the lead man in the backfield and their defense looks formidable under the guidance of coordinator Jesse Minter.
With the Chargers having AFC West division title aspirations, the one thing that could really hamper this team is health. A season ago Los Angeles lost key players like Joey Bosa, Derwin James Jr., and franchise quarterback Justin Herbert due to injury. In order for the Chargers to give themselves their best opportunity at postseason success they will need their best players available throughout the length of the NFL season.
During Chargers' 2024 training camp Herbert was a limited participant due to a plantar fascia injury to his right foot. In December of 2023, the former Oregon Ducks standout missed the remainder of the season because of a broken index finger in his throwing hand that required surgery.
The Chargers franchise did not do a good job protecting their signal-caller a year ago and thought they would be able to avoid the same outcome from a season ago by selecting Notre Dame left tackle Joe Alt with the fifth overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. To Alt's credit, he looks like he is going to be an All-Pro level player alongside Rashawn Slater in the future.
Discouraging news for Chargers' fans as it was recently reported that Herbert suffered a tweak to his right ankle during their week two game against the Carolina Panthers. The ailment to the 2020 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year's ankle is on the same right side as the foot injury that hindered him during training camp.
Fortunately for Chargers faithful, there is an expectation that Herbert will be able to suit up this Sunday as Los Angeles travels cross-country to take on their best opponent so far this season in the Mike Tomlin-led Pittsburgh Steelers. According to coach Harbaugh, Herbert should feel better as the week gets closer to Sunday.
“Crystal ball? Expect him to get better every day. I was in a meeting with him. Said he was feeling much better and good today."
The Steelers will be a real test for the Chargers and if they want to upset Pittsburgh who are favored at home they will need their franchise quarterback to be ready to go on Sunday.
