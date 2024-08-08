UCLA Football: DeShaun Foster Noncommital On 3-Star Linebacker's Playing Status
UCLA football is opening the 2024 season at the end of this month, but the playing status of some Bruin players remains undetermined. Redshirt freshman linebacker Mone Malafu is among players with an uncertain playing status, according to UCLA football’s head coach DeShaun Foster.
“We’re still figuring that out,” Foster said to reporters at the Bruins' practice when asked about Malafu’s playing status.
It has yet to be determined if Malafu’s inconclusive playing status is related to academic reasons or another reason.
Equipped with a 6-foot-1, 230-pound build, Malafu was a highly anticipated true freshman last season. He enrolled at UCLA in January 2023 after graduating from high school early, which allowed him to participate in the Bruins’ spring training that year.
However, Malafu never recorded a stat last season despite appearing in one game. He played in UCLA’s third game of the season against North Carolina Central. The Bruins defeated the visiting Eagles 59-7 at the Rose Bowl.
Malafu was a three-star recruit during the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to On3’s Barkley Truax. Reigning from Kapa’a High School on the Hawaiian island of Kaua’i, Malafu was On3’s No. 597 player and No. 62 linebacker. The inside linebacker was the No. 3 Hawaii-native recruit behind Oregon’s offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu (No. 1) and Texas linebacker Liona Lefau (No.2).
As a high school junior, Malafu evolved into a Division-I caliber athlete. In addition to the full-ride scholarship UCLA offered Malafu, the Hawaii native accumulated 10 other offers during his junior year from Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Cal, Hawaii, Nevada, San Diego State, UNLV, and Utah.
After a standout season as both a linebacker and running back, his offensive and defensive performance earned Malafu the Herman Wedemeyer Iron Man of the Year Award in 2022. This award honors the best two-way player in the state of Hawaii.
Sam Connon of SportsIllustrated.com explained how Malafu also contributed to the Kapa’a HHSAA Division 2 state championship in 2021. In the semifinals, Malafu rushed for a touchdown and recorded two tackles and one interception against Hawaii Prep. In the championship game against Kamehameha-Maui, Malafu ran 152 yards and logged four touchdowns, three tackles for loss, and one interception.
Adding Malafu to the group of players with eligible playing status would immensely benefit the Bruins’ linebacker unit.
The Bruins will face Malafu’s home state university, Hawaii, on August 31 at the Rose Bowl to open the 2024 season.