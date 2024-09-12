UCLA Football: DeShaun Foster Offers Update on Injured OL
UCLA football head coach DeShaun Foster shared that offensive linemen Reuben Unije and Garrett DiGiorio both practiced on Wednesday ahead of Saturday's game against Indiana.
DiGiorio did not play in the Bruins' first game of the season at Hawaii and was replaced by Niki Prongos. Unije started the game but came out when he was injured against the Rainbow Warriors. Foster did not officially state if they will play on Saturday.
Having a offensive line healthy is critical for the Bruins, who struggled to block in the run-and-pass game for part of the Bruins' win over Hawaii. While the pass protection was solid for much of the first half, quarterback Ethan Garbers frequently had to escape out of the pocket and make magic happen with his feet to avoid getting sacked during the second half.
In the run game, the Bruins barely got any momentum going despite featuring a top-20 rushing game a season ago and a head coach who was previously a running back. The offensive line did not block for running back T.J. Harden as they successfully have in the past, and Harden finished the game with nine carries for nine yards.
There were multiple instances in which the Hawaii defensive front blew off the blocks to quickly bring down UCLA's running backs. This led to Garbers leading UCLA in rushing offense with 47 yards on seven carries — which is not sustainable for the team going forward.
Blocking is also important as UCLA takes on an Indiana team that has dominated against the run through the first two games of the season. In Week 1 against Florida International, Indiana held the Panthers to just 53 total rushing yards. The following week against Western Illinois, the Hoosiers held them to just 12 total rushing yards.
The Indiana defensive front has also gotten to the quarterback in their first two games of the season, combining for ten total sacks against Florida International and Western Illinois.
Fortunately for the Bruins, they have had a bye week between their game against Hawaii and upcoming game versus Indiana, which has helped the team have extra time to clean up several mistakes and prepare for their home opener.
