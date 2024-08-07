UCLA Football: DeShaun Foster Will Officially be Inducted into Second HoF
UCLA football head coach DeShaun Foster will officially be inducted into the football Hall of Fame of the high school he attended, Tustin High School. Foster will be inducted on Friday, Aug. 23, when the ceremony will be held at halftime.
Before he starred for the Bruins, Foster had an incredible high school career at Tustin, where he emerged as one of the best running back prospects in the state. In 1997, the North Carolina native rushed for a total of 3,398 yards, 55 rushing touchdowns, and 59 total touchdowns. He was named the USA Today California Player of the Year.
Over the course of his high school career, Foster compiled a total of 6,296 career rushing yards and 90 touchdowns. In high school, Foster also played basketball and track and field.
"We are thrilled to announce that will be inducted into the Tustin Football HOF. This prestigious honor recognizes DeShauns exceptional contributions and achievements both on and off the field. Join us Friday 8/23 during half time to celebrate his great legacy," Tustin Tiller Football announced.
Foster previously had his high school No. 26 retired by Tustin High School during a 2010 ceremony on the football field.
“I’ve played football in Tustin since I was 7-8, so I’ve always played on this field,” Foster said in 2010, via the O.C. Register. “It meant to lot to come to this high school and win games here.
This is not the first time Foster has been inducted into a Hall of Fame. He was previously inducted into the UCLA Athletics Hall of Fame in 2022.
Following his high school career, Foster carried the ball at UCLA 686 times for 3,049 yards and 39 touchdowns while also catching 57 passes for 535 yards and four touchdowns. His Bruins career was highlighted by performance during his senior year when he rushed for 1,109 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 5.1 yards per carry.
Foster went on to play for the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers in the NFL for six years. Following his retirement, Foster returned to UCLA where he took on an assistant coaching role. He primarily worked as the team's running backs coach, before getting promoted to the head coaching position in February.
Foster will make his head coaching debut on Aug. 31, when the Bruins play at Hawaii.